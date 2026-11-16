Last week, embattled Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the Broncos were “a lot closer than the average eye thinks” to fixing the team’s defensive issues.

But Saturday’s 46-41 victory over Oregon State was more of the same for the Broncos, who surrendered 506 yards of offense to a backup quarterback. The Beavers also lost their top two running backs to injury during the game.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will be making some changes on defense this week ahead of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time home matchup with San Diego State (5-5, 4-2).

“Coach (Chinander) is our defensive coordinator. I think the world of him. He’s going to call the game, he’s going to do it. But we’re making some changes … to make sure we play better,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I’m going to leave it at that, and it has to show up on Saturday night.”

Danielson declined to provide specifics on the defensive changes while backing Chinander and the defensive staff. Danielson noted that special teams coach Stacy Collins and offensive coordinator Nate Potter have also faced questions in recent seasons, and both units are playing at a higher level in 2026.

When asked about what the Broncos are looking to correct, Danielson listed tackling, leverage, eye control and finishing plays.

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“It’s simple, but it’s not easy. If it was easy, we would’ve gotten this fixed earlier in the season,” Danielson said. “But we’ve got to get it fixed, and I want everybody to know that we’re actively working at it. We’ve rolled our sleeves up—like we’ve done all season—but obviously what we’ve done is not good enough, so we’re finding new ways to be better.

“We are turning over every stone. There’s some things that we’re going to do a little bit different this week that we’re going to keep in-house, but we’ve got to be better.”

Over its last three games, Boise State has surrendered an average of 41.3 points and 482.7 yards. Those numbers would rank No. 137 and No. 136, respectively, among 138 FBS teams over the full season.

The Broncos’ season-long numbers are nearly as bad. Boise State ranks No. 131 nationally in yards per play allowed (6.58 yards), No. 135 in passing yards allowed (278.8) and No. 136 in yards per completion allowed (14.01).

Explosive plays are the main culprit as Boise State has surrendered 55 gains of 20 or more yards through 10 games. The figures are also bleak on gains of 30-plus yards (29), 40-plus yards (20) and 50-plus yards (12).

Playing with a backup quarterback, Oregon State connected on 12 plays of 15 or more yards against Boise State. Eleven of the chunk plays were Maalik Murphy completions en route to a career-high 396 yards passing.

“We’re all hands on deck right now to make sure we play better defense,” Danielson said. “In pivotal moments, we’re not making enough plays to eliminate the explosive plays, and we’re getting to work. I know I’ve stood up here and said that before … but we’re going to work.”