ESPN College GameDay guest picker announced for No. 24 Boise State vs. Oregon State

Former Boise State star running back Ian Johnson will be the guest picker on ESPN College GameDay this weekend, Pat McAfee announced on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

College GameDay will be in Boise for Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between the 24th-ranked Broncos (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2). GameDay will air from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mountain time on ESPN.

“Ladies and gentlemen, representing Boise State this weekend at College GameDay as we travel to the beautiful state of Idaho, a legend from Boise, a man that was potentially a part of putting the wonderful university onto the map,” McAfee said on his show. “I believe he’s still in love, I believe he is still married. Ladies and gentlemen, Boise State legend who beat Oklahoma 43-42 in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, got engaged, became an All-American and an absolute icon. Ladies and gentlemen, Ian Johnson.”

Johnson starred for the Broncos from 2005-08 and scored the game-winning two-point conversion on a Statue of Liberty play in overtime to defeat Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, 43-42. Johnson famously proposed to his girlfriend after the game and confirmed to McAfee that he is still married.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Johnson led the Broncos with 23 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. He finished his sophomore season with 277 carries for 1,713 yards and 25 touchdowns.

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Johnson was a football and track star during his time at Southern California’s La Verne Damien High School. He ran for 2,009 yards during his final high school season.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2004, Johnson was a key rotation back the following season with 663 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Johnson was the team’s lead back during his final three years with the Broncos.

Johnson wrapped up his college career with 753 carries for 4,183 yards and 58 touchdowns. He broke Marshall Faulk’s WAC record for career rushing touchdowns (57).

Johnson went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent time on practice squads with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. He never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

College GameDay last came to Boise in 2010 for a non-conference matchup against Oregon State. The Broncos won the game 37-24 and finished the season with a 12-1 record after defeating Utah in the Maaco Bowl Las Vegas.

Picabo Street, an Olympic gold medalist skier and Idaho native, was the guest picker for Boise State’s 2010 appearance on GameDay.