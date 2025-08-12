Fantasy experts unfazed by Ashton Jeanty’s Las Vegas Raiders debut
Ashton Jeanty’s NFL debut with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.
Jeanty couldn’t find any running room against a sturdy Seattle Seahawks defensive front and finished with three carries for -1 yards in last week’s NFL preseason game.
After the game, first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll didn’t seem worried about the former Boise State star running back.
“We were basic,” Carroll said. “We didn’t get the movement we wanted. Ashton didn’t get a chance.”
Despite his tepid debut, many fantasy football experts still believe Jeanty is worthy of an early draft selection. Jeanty’s average draft position is No. 10 overall, according to FantasyPros.
“Where we drafted Ashton Jeanty in our mock drafts is earlier than what his current ADP is,” ESPN fantasy football expert Daniel Dopp said on Tuesday. “I think with us drafting with our other ESPN analysts, we recognize that we wanted to make sure if you want to get that running back … (Jeanty) usually was like a tail end of the first round guy.
“But it’s just average draft position. If there’s one manager in your league that’s like ‘You know what? I’m all-in on a Jeanty this year,’ then he’s not going to make it (to the second round). That’s the thing. ADP is not the end-all, be-all with where a player is going to come off the board.”
Jeanty was sensational during his three seasons at Boise State, recording 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior last year and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Travis Hunter.
The Broncos compiled a 12-2 overall record, captured a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Last week, Jeanty was named Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year for 2024-25. He also won the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back).
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty is part of a franchise reboot that includes new faces at head coach, quarterback (Geno Smith) and offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly).
Dopp expects Jeanty to be a workhorse for the Raiders as a rookie.
“He’s going to be one of those guys,” Dopp said. “He can be an anchor running back for your squad.”