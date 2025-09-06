‘Fired up for the growth our team had;’ What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said after Eastern Washington win
Boise State’s offense erupted for 637 total yards in Friday’s 51-14 victory over Eastern Washington at Albertsons Stadium.
“Fired up for the win, fired up for the growth our team had,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Still got a long way to go.”
The Broncos (1-1) have a bye next week ahead of their Sept. 20 Mountain West opener at Air Force.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On bouncing back from South Florida loss
“I believe in being very honest with our players, with the good and the bad. And as a leader, I think you have to be very, very consistent. I’m always telling our players where we’re at and where we’re going to learn and grow to. In big-time wins, it’s going to be no different. In the hard losses — like we had last week — it was no different there.
“Going into this week, the two non-negotiables were effort and mentality. That is elite effort, and mentality is imposing your will on another team. Even when you’re tired, you don’t feel like it, the elite teams … we train our guys to wear out a defense, wear out an offense, that’s what we’re built for. And I needed to see that at a higher level than I did Week 1. ... Without watching the film, I thought that was there.”
On Boise State’s running game
“That was a huge point of emphasis leaving Game 1. Obviously we had a lot of things we needed to grow in from Game 1 to Game 2. Establishing a run game is a non-negotiable for us as an offense, as a team. And our guys came out with a high-level mentality and the running backs did a really good job. I’m so proud of how we were able to start that.
“Our guys, it’s not perfect. The awesome part is we get another opportunity to continue to grow. But I’m proud of how our guys played.”
On leading rusher Dylan Riley
“Can’t be more excited for Dylan Riley. He’s been through a really hard summer with the passing of his father, and him coming out and having that explosive touchdown, nobody deserves it more.”
On Jaden Mickey’s starting debut
“I’m proud of Mick, man. He stepped up in a major way. He’s going to play a lot more for us, because he earned it. And that’s the mentality we’re going to have as a team, not just defensively. If you play hard and you do what you’re supposed to do and you do it for the team, you’re going to play here. If you don’t, then that’s not going to happen.”