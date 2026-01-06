Former Boise State offensive lineman commits to UCLA

Two former Boise State players have received significant interest in the transfer portal, which opened last week.

Offensive tackle Hall Schmidt announced his commitment to UCLA on Monday. Safety Ty Benefield visited LSU over the weekend and has also been linked to Georgia and Michigan.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Schmidt made 12 starts at right tackle during the 2024 season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Schmidt battled various injuries over the last two years and lost a preseason camp battle with Daylon Metoyer for the starting spot at right tackle.

Schmidt was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Washington’s Gig Harbor High School. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Washington State, among others.

Schmidt will be a fifth-year senior during the 2026 season.

Benefield recorded a team-high 105 total tackles during his junior year en route to first-team all-Mountain West honors. He also had three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the MWC championship game.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield started every game for the Broncos over the last two seasons. During his three years with Boise State, Benefield amassed 233 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Benefield was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 84 overall recruit in California in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from BYU, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State, among others.

Benefield is rated the No. 33 overall player and the No. 2 safety in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

According to multiple reports, Georgia and LSU are two of Benefield’s biggest suitors. Michigan recently hired Tyler Stockton away from Boise State to coach the team’s safeties.

The Broncos have received one commitment during the 2026 transfer portal cycle: linebacker Logan Brantley from Kansas.

Here are the 16 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver