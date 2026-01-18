Former Boise State quarterback transfers to Big 12 school

Two more former Boise State players finalized their transfer portal plans over the weekend.

On Saturday, UCF announced the signing of quarterback Kaleb Annett while Missouri State officially welcomed running back Breezy Dubar to the program.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pound Annett, rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports, was Boise State’s fourth-string quarterback as a redshirt freshman behind Maddux Madsen, Max Cutforth and Zeke Martinez. All three players will be back with the team in 2026.

Annett was also a three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Del Mar High School. In the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings, Annett was the No. 96 quarterback nationally and the No. 144 overall prospect in California.

Annett signed with the Broncos over a reported offer from Princeton. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Dubar played in two games for the Broncos last season, recording two carries for 10 yards against UNLV and one carry for two yards at Nevada. He missed most of fall camp due to injury and found himself buried on the running back depth chart behind Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod.

A four-star recruit coming out of Texas’ Anna High School, Dubar signed with Boise State over reported offers from Colorado, Utah and numerous others.

Dubar, a three-star portal prospect, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Here are the 19 Boise State players who entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback (UCF)

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Austin Bolt, graduate, wide receiver

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back (Missouri State)

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Zander Esty, sophomore, offensive line (Oregon State)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)