Former five-star Boise State receiver hopes to build 2026 NFL Draft resume
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We started with cornerback A’Marion McCoy and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 9 draft prospect for 2026: Wide receiver Chris Marshall.
Wide receiver Chris Marshall, junior
Will 2025 be the year Chris Marshall finally puts it all together?
If he does, Marshall could explode up draft boards with his rare combination of size and athleticism.
The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Marshall took a circuitous path to Boise State and was limited by injuries last season. He appeared in four games and finished with just two receptions for 13 yards, catching both passes in the Broncos’ season-opening win at Georgia Southern.
A former five-star high school prospect, Marshall has the potential to be a dominant receiver in the Mountain West Conference and a future NFL Draft pick.
“Chris has grown a lot over his time here, and he’s still growing,” Boise State wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Miller said during spring practice. “Sometimes we’re going to see big gains, sometimes we’re going to see slight losses, but at the end of the day, let’s have that trajectory of improving. I think that’s what Chris is doing, but we need him to take that next step, too. And he knows that.”
Rated the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver coming out of Texas’ Fort Bend Marshall High School, Marshall signed with Texas A&M over numerous suitors.
Marshall appeared in six games as a true freshman for the Aggies before transferring to Ole Miss. He was dismissed from the team by head coach Lane Kiffin after one semester and transferred to Kilgore College for the 2023 season.
Marshall was rated the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country when he signed with Boise State in January 2024. Injuries prevented Marshall from making an impact last season, but the talented junior flashed his potential during spring practice.
“He’s been making plays,” offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Marshall. “He’s been consistent. He’s been growing on the field. He’s been bringing great energy. I think we’re really excited with where he’s at right now in spring, and what he brings to this offense. He has that big-play potential, I think we all know that, and he’s showing it.”
Marshall should have a major role in the offense next season alongside Latrell Caples, Boise State’s lone returning starter at receiver.