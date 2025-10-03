Former Notre Dame defensive back Jaden Mickey a ‘game-time decision’ for Boise State
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said nickelback Jaden Mickey will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup with No. 21 Notre Dame.
Mickey, who transferred from Notre Dame to Boise State last offseason, took a scary hit on special teams during last week’s victory over Appalachian State. Mickey was taken off the field on a stretcher and brought to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.
“Jaden Mickey is still going through concussion protocols, game-time decision if he’s able to go,” Danielson said on Thursday. “He’s done a really good job. He’s practiced — non-contact — but has gone through practice.
“(Right guard Roger Carreon) has been able to practice a little bit too, so we’re kind of excited where he’s heading. Got some guys working their way in, and we’re excited to cut it loose.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s meeting with the media ahead of Boise State’s (3-1) road trip to Notre Dame (2-2).
On David and Goliath matchup
“This is another game, another field, and it’s game number five. Yes, we’re playing a (ranked) football team, so much history, awesome experience. But whatever time kickoff is, that ball is going to be put down and they’re going to have 11 guys come out, we’re going to have 11 guys come out, and we are going to go cut it loose. We’ve got to be relentless and we’ve got to keep swinging all game long.”
On experiencing Notre Dame Stadium
“I’m excited. When we signed the contract to play them a year and a half ago, I was really excited for our team, our staff, our players. Bronco Nation, I know they’re going to be there in a major way. But at the end of the day, it’s game number five.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience. We’ve played in a lot of really cool stadiums. Obviously, I don’t believe there’s any stadium better than on The Blue. But this is an awesome environment in front of a great fan base. It’s going to be a great college football game.”
On pressuring Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr
“It’s huge. That’s a pivotal part of our defense. … We’re going to be on the attack. (Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander), we know he’ll bring it and we know that’s the mentality of our defense.
“I look at CJ Carr as a freshman, Miami was pressuring all over the place. They have a couple of the best front guys I’ve seen in a long time, and he would avoid (it). He’d get hit and get back up. He never seemed rattled in the game and still led them on a game-tying drive. … I’m very, very impressed with CJ Carr.”