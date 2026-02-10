Four Boise State transfer portal departures land with Power Four programs

Boise State lost 19 players to the transfer portal during the 2026 winter cycle.

Thirteen of the players have already found new homes at the Division I level.

The Broncos had two starters sign with SEC programs: safety Ty Benefield (LSU) and wide receiver Chris Marshall (Arkansas).

Benefield started all 14 games for the Broncos last season and received first-team all-Mountain West honors. He led the team with 105 total tackles while also recording three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield was rated a four-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports. Benefield was 247Sports’ No. 40 overall portal player and No. 2 safety.

Benefield has one year of eligibility remaining.

Marshall, a three-star portal prospect, caught 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns during his redshirt junior season for the Broncos. Marshall’s 19.1 yards per reception led Boise State among players with seven or more catches.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marshall was rated the No. 387 overall player and No. 75 wide receiver in the portal by 247Sports.

Senior-to-be Hall Schmidt, a potential starting offensive tackle for the Broncos, transferred to UCLA. 247Sports rated Schmidt as the No. 176 offensive tackle in the portal.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaleb Annett also landed in the Power Four at UCF.

Two former Broncos signed with MWC teams: linebacker Clay Martineau (New Mexico) and defensive back Jaylen Webb (Nevada).

Here are the 19 Boise State players who entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback (UCF)

Greg Ard, freshman, running back (UT Martin)

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Austin Bolt, graduate, wide receiver

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back (Missouri State)

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line (Montana)

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line (New Mexico State)

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker (New Mexico)

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter (Coastal Carolina)

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Zander Esty, sophomore, offensive line (Oregon State)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)