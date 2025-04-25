‘He can be a foundational piece for us;’ What Raiders GM John Spytek said about drafting Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t hesitate when Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was still on the board at pick No. 6.
New head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are known for running the football, and the Raiders will be doing plenty of that next season after taking Jeanty in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.
“I hope people could see on the TV screens that the Raiders scouts, coaches and everybody were super fired up to get Ashton Jeanty,” Raiders general manager John Spytek told Raiders.com. “Just a player that we’ve been targeting for a while here, and just a great kid that can really run the football. We’re excited to bring him to Vegas and be a part of Raider Nation.”
The Raiders finished 4-13 last season but will have a fresh look in 2025 with Carroll, Kelly and first-year quarterback Geno Smith.
During his junior season at Boise State, Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — with 29 touchdowns. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Here are the highlights of Spytek’s interview.
On targeting Jeanty
“As we went through the evaluation, we talked to him and we talked to people around him at Boise and the people that support him. You get to know the kind of person he is and the competitor he is, and it made a lot of sense at a position that we need, that we really value in coach Carroll’s system and Chip’s system. He can be a foundational piece for us, and he’s going to chew up a lot of yards and score a lot of touchdowns, is the hope.”
On how Kelly will use Jeanty
“That’s an exciting partnership there with Chip and a player like Ashton that can do so many different things. I think one thing that people miss is that, yeah, he can really run the football, but he had 43 catches as a (sophomore) for over 10 yards a catch. So he’s hopefully one of those players that when the offense breaks the huddle, they have to find him, otherwise he’s standing in the end zone.”
On comparisons to other great running backs
“I always like to say comparisons are the thief of joy. I respect Ashton for the player he is. He’s his own person and he’s just a hell of a running back.”