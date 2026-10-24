No. 21 Boise State vs. Washington State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction

Coming off a bye week, No. 21 Boise State resumes Pac-12 play on Saturday with a road game against Washington State.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0) enter Martin Stadium on a five-game winning streak while the Cougars (1-6, 0-3) have dropped their last four games, including a 48-30 loss at Oregon State (5-2, 3-0) last week.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was favored by 14.5 points over Washington State.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Washington State rivalry game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

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Second quarter updates

RYAN LEAF HAS NEVER TRIED COUGAR GOLD CHEESE?! How is this even possible? He tries it for the first time and says “It tastes like cheese.” Ouch. Personally, I love the stuff.

Facing his first big decision of the game, Spencer Danielson opts to punt on fourth-and-six near midfield. The Broncos have punted on two of their first three drives and lead 7-0 early in the second quarter. This is a good Washington State defense, but Oregon State shredded the Cougars for 48 points and 555 yards of offense last week.

First quarter recap

End of quarter: Boise State 7, Washington State 0. The Broncos have done an excellent job of containing Owen Eshelman so far, limiting the freshman to two rushing yards on seven carries with a pair of sacks.

Boise State draws first blood with a seven-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. Rasean Jones had a big 33-yard catch to set up a powerful Sire Gaines nine-yard TD run. Boise State 7, Washington State 0, 4:24 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Broncos continue to have massive issues with their punt return unit. Jeremyah Lane muffs another punt, but disaster is averted when a teammate falls on it. Just an inexcusable mistake by Lane.

Boise State received the opening kickoff and immediately got in a hole due to an illegal low block. Maddux Madsen nearly threw his first interception of the season, but it was dropped by the Washington State defender. Not a great start for the Broncos’ offense on the Palouse.

Pregame recap

Oregon falls to Illinois, 21-10. Boise State’s 34-27 Week 1 loss at Oregon continues to lose value, but the Broncos should still be in good shape for a College Playoff berth with a Pac-12 title.

Looks like a sparse crowd at Martin Stadium for this one. The Cougars have been struggling under first-year head coach Kirby Moore, but I thought Owen Eshelman’s strong debut last week would’ve brought some more people out. Maybe it will fill in after kickoff.

Boise State’s College Football Playoff resume keeps taking hits. Western Michigan suffered a 45-38 loss to Toledo on Saturday while Oregon is about to lose on the road to Illinois. The Broncos lost to Oregon in Week 1 and defeated Western Michigan in Week 4. The Ducks were ranked No. 2 to start the year but could be in danger of missing a bowl.

It’ll be a perfect day for football in Pullman with temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff. A cold front ripped through the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, bringing cooler weather to the region.

Boise State’s offense will get a boost this week as wide receivers Rasean Jones, Cam Bates and Darren Morris are all back after missing the Fresno State game. Jones leads the Broncos with 23 catches for 359 yards and two total touchdowns.

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