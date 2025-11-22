How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, game time, predictions
Boise State will look to avoid its first three-game Mountain West losing streak in program history on Saturday against Colorado State.
Kickoff between the Broncos (6-4, 4-2) and Rams (2-8, 1-5) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live nationally on FS1.
Boise State enters its regular-season home finale coming off consecutive losses to Fresno State and MWC-leading San Diego State. The Broncos are in a five-way tie for second place in the MWC standings, one game behind San Diego State.
The Rams have dropped four straight games since a surprising home upset of Fresno State. Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell in October and is 0-3 under interim coach Tyson Summers.
“We know we’ve got a really good challenge coming to The Blue,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “I’ve talked to a lot of coaches that have played against Colorado State. … A lot of times when a team is going through some of these struggles, you see them start to quit, but that’s not Colorado State. These dudes play extremely hard, and (they are) the best team we’ve seen at punching the football out.”
In its last outing at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State suffered a stunning 30-7 loss to Fresno State. The Broncos had won 16 straight games at home.
“We’ve got to protect this Blue,” Danielson said. “We didn’t a few weeks ago and it still hurts my heart. We’ve got to get it done.”
Boise State followed up the Fresno State performance with a 17-7 road loss at MWC-leading San Diego State. The Broncos had not lost back-to-back MWC games since 2021.
Redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth will make his second career start at quarterback for Boise State. Cutforth was barely allowed to throw the ball in the rain at San Diego State, finishing 12 of 18 passing for 104 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers.
The Broncos will be down several starters against the Rams, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele. Cornerback A’Marion McCoy and wide receiver Ben Ford are out for the season.
Who: Boise State hosts Colorado State in its regular-season home finale
When: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 22
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -16.5
Our prediction: Boise State 34, Colorado State 10
