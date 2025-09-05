How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Eastern Washington: TV channel, game time, predictions
Head coach Spencer Danielson was less than enthused with Boise State’s performance last week at South Florida.
The Bulls overcame an early 7-0 deficit in a runaway 34-7 victory over the Broncos.
After making the long cross-country trip, Boise State (0-1) will kick off its home slate on Friday with a 7 p.m. Mountain time matchup against Eastern Washington (0-1). The game will air live on FS1.
“I’m proud of the week our guys put into practice,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Wednesday. “I think our guys are stepping up.
“Effort and mentality are non-negotiables, and I’m going to be all about team is always greater than me. That’s going to be my message to the team (on Friday). … No one is bigger than the team; it’s all about what we can do to help our team be successful, and that’s what we’re going to continue to build. That’s the standard here, and I’ve got to make sure we get that fixed.”
The Broncos have won 12 consecutive games at Albertsons Stadium, including all seven contests a season ago. Boise State capped off its historic regular season with a 21-7 victory over UNLV in the Mountain West championship game.
Albertsons Stadium will have a reduced capacity this season as the iconic venue is undergoing a renovation to its north end zone. Following the end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
“I know it’s going to be a sold-out crowd Friday night,” Danielson said. “We’ve got to protect that Blue. That’s our home, and we’ve got a great opponent coming to town.
“It’s going to be an elite atmosphere. It’s the best place to play in college football, in front of the best fan base in college football, end of story.”
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. EASTERN WASHINGTON
Who: Boise State kicks off its home slate with a non-conference game against Eastern Washington
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Sept. 5
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -28.5
Our prediction: Boise State 37, Eastern Washington 13
