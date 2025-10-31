How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, game time, predictions
Longtime rivals Boise State and Fresno State will face off for the first time in two years on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Kickoff between the Broncos (6-2, 4-0) and Bulldogs (5-3, 2-2) is slated for 1:30 p.m. The Mountain West game will air live on FS1.
Fresno State has owned the Milk Can Trophy since 2022 after defeating Boise State on The Blue for the MWC title, 28-16. Eleven months later, the Bulldogs earned a 37-30 home victory over Boise State.
“Obviously there’s a lot of history, even with coach (Matt) Entz and his staff being new this season,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “We know they’re going to come in ready to go. They’re really well coached, they’ve got really good football players, and we know we’re going to get their best.”
Boise State has won 16 straight games at Albertsons Stadium, matching Alabama for the longest active streak in FBS. The Crimson Tide is off this week and hosts LSU on Nov. 8.
The Broncos enter Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak following a 28-7 loss at No. 12 Notre Dame.
“Our guys are getting better, and that’s the goal for every team,” Danielson said. “I know that’s the goal for Matt Entz and Fresno State — it’s the goal for everyone in the country — to keep getting better.”
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, is averaging 48.8 points per game at home this season.
The Bulldogs rank second in the MWC in total defense at 314.4 yards allowed per game, good for No. 26 in the country.
“We’re going to have to be … a great tackling team,” Entz said. “The game of college football is a line of scrimmage game and a quarterback-driven game. To be successful, you better be good up front. We’ve got to challenge our defensive line to continue to play well.”
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. FRESNO STATE
Who: Boise State hosts rival Fresno State in Mountain West play
When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 1
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -17.5
Our prediction: Boise State 41, Fresno State 17
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
