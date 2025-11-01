Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Fresno State
Boise State will look to snap a two-game losing streak against rival Fresno State and reclaim the Milk Can Trophy on Saturday.
The Broncos have won 16 straight games at Albertsons Stadium but lost their last matchup with Fresno State on The Blue. The Bulldogs claimed a 28-16 win in Boise to secure the 2022 Mountain West title and defeated Boise State the following year in Fresno.
Boise State (6-2, 4-0), the two-time defending MWC champion, is favored by 17.5 points in Saturday’s matchup with the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-2).
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Fresno State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Pregame updates
Betting update: The betting line for the Boise State/Fresno State game has remained at 17.5 points since Monday. The over/under is down to 47.5 points. Bettors are expecting a low-scoring game in Boise.
Weather update: Conditions could not be better in Boise. The sun is out and temperatures are in the 60s. We should top out just shy of 70 degrees, about as good as it gets for November in the Treasure Valley.
Injury update: Seven Boise State players will miss today’s game: Chris Marshall (wide receiver), Ben Ford (wide receiver), Zion Washington (safety), Chase Martin (linebacker), Demetric Whitlock Jr. (wide receiver), Seth Knothe (running back) and Hall Schmidt (offensive tackle). Ford suffered a season-ending injury last week against UNLV. Marshall, the Broncos’ leading receiver, is suspended for the game.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.