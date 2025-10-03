How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, game time, predictions
In a matchup of College Football Playoff participants from a season ago, No. 21 Notre Dame will host Boise State on Saturday.
The non-conference game between the Broncos (3-1) and Irish (2-2) is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.
Notre Dame finished 14-2 overall last season and reached the CFP national championship game. The Irish checked in at No. 6 in the 2025 preseason AP poll but tumbled down the rankings following a pair of close losses to No. 3 Miami (Florida) and No. 6 Texas A&M.
“The message to our team this week is your best is enough, and your best is required,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “It’s not just in the three hours of the game. That’s in their prep, that’s in bloody Tuesday, workday Wednesday and mentality Thursday, and I feel like our guys have done a good job. We’ll find out the product on Saturday afternoon, but I’m proud right now.”
Notre Dame ranks 11th nationally in scoring offense at 44 points per game and No. 16 in total offense (479.8 yards per game). The Broncos are 22nd and ninth in those categories, respectively.
“They’ve punted (six) times all year,” Danielson said of the Irish. “We’ve got to stop the run and earn the right to get into passing situations. … They’re going to make their plays. (Quarterback CJ Carr) is going to make his throws. Jeremiyah Love is going to get his runs. We just can’t give up explosives. We have to tackle them off, line up the next down and keep playing.”
Love, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has 66 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns this season while catching 13 passes for 149 yards and three more scores.
Carr, a freshman, is 71 of 104 passing for 1,091 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Boise State is coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first CFP appearance.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NOTRE DAME
Who: Boise State travels to Notre Dame for a non-conference game
When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 4
Where: Notre Dame Stadium | South Bend, Indiana
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Notre Dame live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: NBC
Betting line: Notre Dame -20.5
Our prediction: Notre Dame 34, Boise State 24
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.