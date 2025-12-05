How to watch, stream Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West championship game: TV channel, game time, predictions

In the final chapter of a trilogy, Boise State and UNLV will meet in the Mountain West championship game for the third consecutive year on Friday.

Kickoff between the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) and Rebels (10-2, 6-2) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air nationally on FOX.

Boise State knocked off UNLV in the 2023 MWC championship game at Allegiant Stadium and defended its title last year against the Rebels on The Blue. The Broncos have won 10 consecutive games overall in the series, including a 56-31 home victory back in October.

“Every year is a new year,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said. “Obviously, this is Dan Mullen’s first year (as head coach). We played them once before, and they’re playing really, really good football. I don’t look too much into the past or the future. What I do know is we’re in a championship game, we’re playing arguably one of the best teams on the West Coast right now … and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

There will not be a fourth consecutive title game showdown between Boise State and UNLV as five MWC teams — including the Broncos — are leaving for the Pac-12 next summer.

The Broncos and Rebels survived a four-way computer rankings battle with fellow MWC regular-season co-champions New Mexico (9-3, 6-2) and San Diego State (9-3, 6-2) to earn berths in the championship game.

After dropping back-to-back games to Boise State and New Mexico, UNLV has ripped off four straight wins entering Friday’s game.

Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is set to return after missing the last three games with an unspecified lower leg injury.

Backup Max Cutforth went 2-1 as the starter, including a breakthrough performance to close the regular season against Utah State. Cutforth connected on 26 of 49 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers and was voted MWC Offensive Player of the Week.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UNLV

Who: Boise State and UNLV meet in the Mountain West championship game for the third straight year

When: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Dec. 5

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FOX

TV channel: FOX

Betting line: Boise State -3.5

Our prediction: Boise State 38, UNLV 27

