Boise State backup quarterback named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
Making his third career start at Utah State, Boise State quarterback Max Cutforth orchestrated a second-half comeback that ultimately sent the Broncos to a third straight Mountain West championship game.
Cutforth, a redshirt sophomore from Skyview High School in Nampa, Idaho, was honored by the MWC for his efforts.
Cutforth was voted MWC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. He is the second Boise State player to be named MWC Offensive Player of the Week this season, joining running back Dylan Riley, a two-time recipient.
In last week’s 25-24 come-from-behind win at Utah State, Cutforth completed 26 of 49 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. The Broncos trailed 24-13 late in the third quarter before closing the game with two unanswered touchdowns.
“Max played well,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “You talk about a guy that’s stepped up and has played better each and every week. He’s a guy now that we have total trust in, and he can run our entire offense. Even with Maddux (Madsen) coming back, we have the utmost trust in Max, and he’s a competitor. He played really, really well tonight and he made his plays. I’m just proud of the young man.”
Madsen could be back this week as the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) host UNLV (10-2, 6-2) in the MWC championship game on Friday. Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two conference title games.
Riley won his first MWC Offensive Player of the Week honor after compiling 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a road win over Air Force. The sophomore was also honored after running for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against UNLV. He averaged 13.4 yards per attempt, the fourth-highest single-game mark in program history.
Senior cornerback Jeremiah Earby has earned a pair of MWC Defensive Player of the Week honors this season.
Earby was responsible for three of the Broncos’ four takeaways in a 49-21 victory over Colorado State, tallying two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He was the first player in FBS this season to record two picks with a fumble recovery in the same game.
Earby also secured Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording four total tackles and two interceptions in a victory over Nevada.
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps was voted Defensive Player of the Week for a six-tackle performance with a pick-six against Appalachian State.
Running back Sire Gaines has been named MWC Freshman of the Week twice this season.