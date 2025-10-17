How to watch, stream Boise State vs. UNLV: TV channel, game time, predictions
UNLV, one of 11 undefeated teams in FBS, will attempt to end Boise State’s 15-game home winning streak on Saturday in a critical Mountain West matchup.
The Rebels (6-0, 2-0) have never won at Albertsons Stadium and are winless against the Broncos (4-2, 2-0) since 1976, including the last two MWC championship games.
Boise State is attempting to secure its fourth victory over UNLV in the last 23 months.
Kickoff between the MWC powers is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
“I have not said one word about last season because it doesn’t matter,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “Yes we’ve played them a lot the past couple of years, but they’re a whole new football team and honestly we’re a completely different football team than those years we saw them. So it’s going to be an awesome matchup.”
The Broncos’ 15-game home winning streak is tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in the country. The sixth-ranked Crimson Tide hosts No. 11 Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
High-powered UNLV boasts the nation’s No. 19 scoring offense at 38.2 points per game. The Rebels have a balanced attack led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea (1,403 passing yards, 323 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns) and running back Jai’Den Thomas (72 carries, 577 yards, six touchdowns).
“We’re very aware of how talented and good UNLV is,” Danielson said. “Hats off to Dan Mullen, how they were able to reload. They’ve got a lot of really good players from the transfer portal. I think their quarterback is one of the better quarterbacks we’ll see, and we’ve struggled at times with guys that are super mobile quarterbacks. Obviously Game 1 (against South Florida) is a really good example.”
Boise State won both meetings between the teams last season, defeating the Rebels 29-24 at Allegiant Stadium and 21-7 on The Blue in the MWC title game.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UNLV
Who: Boise State hosts UNLV for a critical Mountain West game
When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 18
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. UNLV live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -12.5
Our prediction: Boise State 41, UNLV 30
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
