Injury updates for Boise State, Western Michigan ahead of key Group of Six showdown

Boise State had several key players sustain injuries during last week’s victory over South Dakota, including running back Sire Gaines, offensive guard Roger Carreon and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson did not provide any concrete injury updates while speaking to local media on Thursday.

Kickoff between Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Waldo Stadium.

“Obviously, we had some guys banged up in the (South Dakota) game,” Danielson said. “Still kind of working through that. There’s some guys that were able to come back and practice, there’s some guys that are going to be a little bit limited. We’re going to be working through that over the next couple of days. I’m going to kind of leave it there.”

Gaines stars in the backfield alongside Dylan Riley and has 45 carries for 234 yards and three total touchdowns this season. Riley is the third-leading rusher in FBS with 454 yards.

Gaines suffered an apparent left hand or wrist injury in the fourth quarter of the South Dakota State game.

“He’s been able to work through some stuff, was able to be out there and practice,” Danielson said of Gaines. “We’re still working through it.”

If Gaines is unable to play, the Broncos will likely turn to a pair of Power Four transfer backs: Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas).

Goff has three carries for 22 yards this season while Stewart III has nine yards on two touches.

“Harry and JG both came here to play, are really good football players, really good running backs,” Danielson said. “Next man up, carry the flag. I’m sure Western Michigan is going to have some guys that don’t play. That’s our mentality. We brought you here to play. Your part of this is how you prepped since you’ve stepped foot on campus for this time. And, here we go.”

Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) could be without leading receiver Aveion Chenault and starting safety Micah Davis.

Chenault has 13 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown and is also a factor in the running game with three carries for 35 yards. Chenault ranks in the top 100 nationally in yards per reception at 16.6.

Davis was among Western Michigan’s leading tacklers last season and has 15 total tackles with one pass breakup this fall.

Western Michigan released an updated depth chart on Thursday that listed Chenault as a starting receiver but did not include Davis. The updated depth chart had Daeh McCullough starting in place of Davis.