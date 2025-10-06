Kickoff time announced for Boise State vs. UNLV Mountain West showdown
The kickoff time for the biggest matchup of the Mountain West regular season was announced on Monday.
Boise State (3-2, 1-0) will host UNLV (5-0, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Oct. 18. The game will air nationally on FS1.
The Broncos have defeated the Rebels in the last two MWC title games, including a 21-7 victory at Albertsons Stadium last December. Boise State went on to earn the No. 3 overall seed for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Rebels, who host Air Force (1-4, 0-3) this Saturday ahead of their road trip to Boise, are 3-0 in one-possession games this season. UNLV’s defense forced three turnovers last week in a 31-17 victory at Wyoming.
“The best thing about being 5-0 is you have a chance to be 6-0,” first-year UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “I thought we played really well defensively. We never really got into a rhythm offensively, but Wyoming has one of the better defenses in the country.”
UNLV is off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 1974. The Rebels received 19 votes in the latest AP poll.
The Broncos, meanwhile, have dropped a pair of road games to No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 24 South Florida.
Head coach Spencer Danielson hopes the Broncos will learn from the two losses as they eye a third straight MWC title.
“I’m disappointed that we lost those two non-conference games,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We don’t schedule games to not win, at Boise State we don’t.
“I talked to a lot of head coaches in the offseason that ‘Oh yeah, we’re playing this team and we’re going to go shoot our shot.’ And I’m like ‘What are you talking about, shoot our shot? At Boise State, we sign contracts to win.’ That’s the standard here. That’s not what I’m trying to create, that’s been the standard here. And we haven’t, and that frustrates me. That disappoints me. But I also know God is going to work it all for good, we’re going to learn from this … and I believe it’s going to make us play better down the stretch.”
Boise State resumes MWC play this week against New Mexico (3-2, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.
The Broncos have won 14 straight home games, the fourth-longest active streak in the country behind Oregon (18), Alabama (15) and Missouri (15).