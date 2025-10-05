Boise State unranked in AP poll following four-turnover performance at Notre Dame
As expected, Boise State did not receive any support in the latest edition of the AP poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Broncos (3-2), who began the year at No. 25 in the AP poll, received no votes for the sixth consecutive week. Boise State opened the season with a 34-7 loss to South Florida and fell at Notre Dame on Saturday, 28-7.
Quarterback Maddux Madsen had a rough day at Notre Dame Stadium, tossing four interceptions in the loss. Madsen was coming off a career-best 321-yard performance with four touchdown passes in a blowout win over Appalachian State.
The Irish (3-2) checked in at No. 16 in the latest AP poll. Notre Dame has won three straight games following an 0-2 start to its season.
For the first time since the Week 3 poll, the Group of Five was represented in the top 25.
Memphis and South Florida of the American Conference both cracked the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 24, respectively. The Tigers (6-0) improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 45-7 rout of Tulsa. The Bulls (4-1) picked up a 54-26 win over Charlotte on Friday.
Two other teams from the American received votes in the AP poll: North Texas (16 votes) and Navy (four votes).
UNLV of the Mountain West received 19 votes after taking down Wyoming on the road, 31-17. The Rebels (5-0) were the only MWC team to earn votes in the AP poll.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, remained at No. 1, followed by Miami (Florida), Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Indiana, Alabama, Texas Tech and Georgia.
Here is the full Week 7 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (40, Big Ten)
2. Miami (21, ACC)
3. Oregon (5, Big Ten)
4. Ole Miss (SEC)
5. Texas A&M (SEC)
6. Oklahoma (SEC)
7. Indiana (Big Ten)
8. Alabama (SEC)
9. Texas Tech (Big 12)
10. Georgia (SEC)
11. LSU (SEC)
12. Tennessee (SEC)
13. Georgia Tech (ACC)
14. Missouri (SEC)
15. Michigan (Big Ten)
16. Notre Dame (Independent)
17. Illinois (Big Ten)
18. BYU (Big 12)
19. Virginia (ACC)
20. Vanderbilt (SEC)
21. Arizona State (Big 12)
22. Iowa State (Big 12)
23. Memphis (American)
24. South Florida (American)
25. Florida State (ACC)
Dropped out: No. 7 Penn State (Big Ten), No. 9 Texas (SEC)
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (Big 12) 129, Texas (SEC) 111, Penn State (Big Ten) 97, Utah (Big 12) 84, Nebraska (Big Ten) 60, USC (Big Ten) 46, UNLV (MWC) 19, North Texas (American) 16, TCU (Big 12) 14, Washington (Big Ten) 10, Mississippi State (SEC) 10, Navy (American) 4, Louisville (ACC) 3, Auburn (SEC) 1.