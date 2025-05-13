Kickoff time set for Boise State’s 2025 season opener
Boise State’s 2025 season opener at South Florida will have an early start time for viewers west of the Rocky Mountains.
The Broncos and Bulls are set for a 3:30 p.m. Mountain time kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Boise State announced on Tuesday. The game will air nationally on ESPN.
South Florida shares Raymond James Stadium with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last November, South Florida — a potential Pac-12 expansion target — broke ground on a new on-campus football stadium that is expected to be ready for the 2027 season.
Boise State and South Florida have never met in football. The Bulls are scheduled to make a return trip to Albertsons Stadium in September 2027.
South Florida finished 7-6 overall last season in head coach Alex Golesh’s second year at the helm. South Florida compiled a 4-4 record in the American Athletic Conference and defeated San Jose State in a five-overtime Hawaii Bowl thriller, 41-39.
The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
After opening the 2025 season at South Florida, Boise State will return home the following week to face Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). The Broncos also have non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame (Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium).
On Monday, the Irish announced that the Boise State game will air live on NBC at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game was previously slated to be a Peacock exclusive.
The Irish finished 14-2 last season and fell to Ohio State in the national championship game.
Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West Conference champion, will open MWC play on Sept. 20 at Air Force.
The Broncos’ MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29). Boise State will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in its final MWC season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Here is Boise State’s 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington, TBA
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, TBA
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA
Oct. 25 - at Nevada, TBA
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, TBA
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA
Nov. 29 - at Utah State, TBA