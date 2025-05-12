Marquee matchup between Boise State, Notre Dame removed from streaming paywall
One of the biggest non-conference games in Boise State history will not be stuck behind a paywall after all.
Notre Dame announced its full 2025 football schedule on Monday morning, and the Irish’s Oct. 4 home matchup with Boise State will air live on NBC at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game was previously slated to be a Peacock exclusive.
In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Boise State and Oregon faced off in a Peacock-only broadcast. The Ducks rallied back at Autzen Stadium for a 37-34 victory. Both teams went on to reach the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame, which made it all the way to the CFP championship game last season, has seven home games in 2025. Six of the games will be shown on NBC while the Irish’s Oct. 11 matchup against North Carolina State will be on Peacock.
As part of its TV deal with NBC, Notre Dame has played one Peacock-exclusive home game per year since 2021.
Notre Dame finished 14-2 last season and fell to Ohio State in the national championship game. The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season and their first CFP appearance in program history.
Boise State’s full 2025 schedule was released in February.
After opening the season at South Florida on Aug. 28, the Broncos will return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). Boise State also has non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame.
To begin their final Mountain West Conference season, the Broncos will travel to Air Force on Sept. 20. Boise State’s MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force, Nevada (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 29).
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. Boise State will be going a three-peat in its final MWC season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is the Broncos’ complete 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida
Sept. 6 - Eastern Washington
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 - New Mexico
Oct. 18 - UNLV
Oct. 25 - at Nevada
Nov. 1 - Fresno State
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State
Nov. 22 - Colorado State
Nov. 29 - at Utah State