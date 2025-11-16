Kickoff time, TV channel set for Boise State’s Mountain West home finale against Colorado State
Next Saturday’s Mountain West matchup between Boise State and Colorado State will kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain time and air nationally on FS1, the MWC announced on Sunday.
The sputtering Broncos (6-4, 4-2) have lost back-to-back games against MWC opponents for the first time since 2021. Boise State suffered a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State (7-3, 4-2) on Nov. 1 and fell on the road to San Diego State (8-2, 5-1) on Saturday, 17-7.
The Broncos sit in a five-way tie for second place in the MWC standings behind league-leading San Diego State. Boise State has captured back-to-back MWC titles.
“As painful as it is, we have two promise games,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the San Diego State loss. “And as much as it absolutely kills me for this program, for our fan base, that we’re sitting at 6-4 10 games in — nobody likes that, starting with me — but we’ve got to finish what we started.
“I mean, we’ve got senior night coming up in a week. Probably the last game on The Blue these seniors will play. We’ve got to protect The Blue; that’s what we can control right now. We don’t control our own destiny, so I’m not going to worry about it. We controlled our own destiny last week, this week, and we didn’t handle business, and that’s on us. We had every opportunity to, and we didn’t handle business. Kills me, but we do have a really good Colorado State team that I know is going to be hungry coming in.”
Playing without offensive starters Maddux Madsen (quarterback), Chris Marshall (wide receiver) and Jason Steele (left guard), the Broncos struggled to move the ball against defensive juggernaut San Diego State.
Boise State ran the ball 41 times for 164 yards (four yards per attempt) while backup quarterback Max Cutforth finished 12 of 18 passing for 104 yards in his first career start.
A wet playing surface limited the passing attack for both teams.
“With those conditions, it’s really hard,” Danielson said. “Regardless of who’s in, it’s really hard. You’ve got to rely on the run game because there’s just so many variables when the ball is in the air. Wet ball, ball coming out, sack-fumble, just a lot of things that can go sideways. It was a one-score game the majority of the game, so (we were) just trying to lean on our run game. I know they leaned on their run game, and obviously their run game was more efficient than ours.”
The Rams (2-8, 1-5) have dropped four straight games, including a competitive 20-17 loss at New Mexico (7-3, 4-2) on Saturday.
Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell in October. Interim head coach Tyson Summers is 0-3 after taking over for Norvell.