Three takeaways from Boise State’s lackluster showing at San Diego State
On a rainy Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium, Boise State’s shorthanded offense was no match for a sturdy San Diego State defense in a critical Mountain West showdown.
The Aztecs piled up 277 rushing yards and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball en route to a 17-7 victory.
San Diego State (8-2, 5-1) sits alone atop the MWC standings while Boise State (6-4, 4-2) is stuck in a five-way tie for second place.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s second straight loss in MWC play.
1. Offensive offense
Playing without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele, the Boise State offense struggled to do anything on a wet field against the MWC’s best defense.
Max Cutforth was barely allowed to throw the ball in his first career start, completing 12 of 18 passes for 104 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Cutforth had 32 yards passing until Boise State’s final desperation drive that ended with a missed 41-yard Colton Boomer field goal.
The Broncos’ rushing attack wasn’t much better with 164 yards on 41 attempts. Dylan Riley had 21 carries for 79 yards and the lone touchdown while Sire Gaines added 78 yards on 13 carries.
Outside of a 14-play, 75-yard second-quarter touchdown drive that made it a 7-7 game, Boise State couldn’t stress an Aztecs defense that entered Saturday with the nation’s No. 5 scoring defense at 13.1 points allowed per game.
The Broncos finished with just four penalties for 45 yards, but three of the penalties were killers.
An offensive face mask by Gaines ended a third-quarter drive before it began. Gaines was then called for a hold that wiped away a 19-yard Cam Bates reception on fourth-and-two midway through the final quarter. Boise State was forced to punt and burn their timeouts.
On the Broncos’ final drive, a chop block penalty prevented Cutforth from taking more shots at the end zone.
The conditions were miserable at Snapdragon Stadium, but a slippery field wasn’t Boise State’s primary issue. In all four losses this season, the Broncos have been held to exactly seven points.
2. Porous run defense
The Broncos have struggled against the run all season, ranking 87th nationally in run defense after their first nine games.
Boise State will dip even lower after surrendering 277 yards on 46 attempts (six yards per carry) against the Aztecs.
Star tailback Lucky Sutton ran for 150 yards on 25 carries. Backup Christian Washington also had a big day with 98 yards on nine carries, including 79 yards on the Aztecs’ first scoring drive in the second quarter.
San Diego State quarterback Jayden Denegal only had six completions for 17 yards, but the Aztecs’ ground attack was good enough to win the day.
“We’ve got to get off the field more on defense,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “We were getting bled too much, we couldn’t stop the run efficiently like we need to.”
3. Where does Boise State go from here?
The Broncos have suffered back-to-back losses in MWC play for the first time since 2021 and just the fourth time in program history.
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, will need help to reach another title game. The Broncos sit a full game behind San Diego State and are tied with four other teams in the standings, including a Fresno State (7-3, 4-2) team that hammered Boise State on The Blue.
Danielson began his coaching career with 15 straight wins over MWC opponents, but the Broncos are now reeling with remaining games against Colorado State (2-8, 1-5) and Utah State (5-5, 3-3).
Can Boise State regroup and finish its final MWC season on a high note, or will the situation deteriorate as the losses mount?
We’ll find out next week against Colorado State.