Las Vegas Raiders fans ecstatic over Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft selection
The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing a major overhaul this offseason with new faces at head coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith) and general manager (John Spytek).
The Raiders added another blue-chip piece on Thursday by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here is a collection of thoughts from NFL fans following the Jeanty selection:
Earlier in the day, the Chicago Bears shot to the top of the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes. The Bears were as high as a -190 favorite to select Jeanty in the DraftKings odds.
Many Bears fans were excited about the prospect of selecting Jeanty.
The Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.
