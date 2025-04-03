Life after Ashton Jeanty: Boise State’s running back room takes shape
Three hundred and seventy-four carries, 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns.
How will the Boise State offense attempt to replace the Ashton Jeanty-sized hole at the running back position?
Midway through spring practice, the Broncos are still working out the details.
“It’s going to be something that goes all the way into the fall,” running backs coach James Montgomery said. “I mean, we’ve got 374 carries … to divvy around, so those guys are going to be competing all the way through fall. … It’s been fun to see.”
The leading candidate to replace Jeanty at starting running back is Sire Gaines, who has yet to participate in spring practice while recovering from an unspecified lower-body injury.
Gaines ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in last year’s season-opener en route to Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors. He finished his injury-riddled freshman campaign with 20 carries for 156 yards and two total TDs.
“I think if you talk to anybody in this program, there’s probably not a more hungry player as far as wanting to get on the field, wanting to contribute, wanting to be great,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Gaines. “I know he’s going to be fine, I’m excited for him. The biggest thing is just following the steps and feeling as good as possible.”
Junior Breezy Dubar also battled injuries last year following a strong true freshman season.
Dubar and Gaines have thrown around the possibility of rushing for 1,000 yards apiece, Dubar said.
“I don’t think we’re going to touch (2,601), but the goal is to get over 1,000,” he said.
Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod could also enter the mix as a versatile back. In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Sherrod compiled 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards.
“I think that experience shows,” Potter said of Sherrod. “I think he’s played a lot of football, and you can tell when you watch him on the field. I think he’s very confident, and I love that about him. He’s also a very smart player, and very versatile. A great addition; love that guy.”
The depth doesn’t end there as sophomore Dylan Riley and junior Seth Knothe have also flashed during spring ball.
“The running back position, that takes a toll on guys’ bodies,” Potter said. “So having depth in that room is huge for them, but it just helps us offensively to be more multiple. And it creates competition, and that’s what drives everybody to get better.”