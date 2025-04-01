NFL Draft odds: Las Vegas Raiders remain favorite to select Ashton Jeanty
It’s officially draft month, and one of the biggest storylines entering the 2025 NFL Draft is the rise of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty emerged as a likely first-round pick following a strong start to his junior season, but the record-breaking 5-foot-8, 211-pound back is now viewed as a potential top-five selection.
In the latest odds from DraftKings, the Las Vegas Raiders are up to a -150 favorite to draft Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders are coming off a 4-13 season but will have a much different look in 2025 with new faces at head coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith) and general manager (John Spytek).
The Chicago Bears are next in the Jeanty draft odds at +225. The Bears are also expected to have a reinvigorated offense in 2025 under new head coach Ben Johnson, who experienced great success as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.
The Bears hold the 10th overall pick.
The Dallas Cowboys are a distant third in the Jeanty sweepstakes at +800, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (+1400), New Orleans Saints (+1400), New England Patriots (+1800), Denver Broncos (+2200), Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000), Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) and Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000).
The running backs coaches for the Broncos, Raiders, Saints and Steelers were all in attendance for Boise State’s Pro Day. Spytek also came to Boise for an up-close look at Jeanty.
Jeanty, who led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season, is considered one of the safest choices in the draft.
Chad Forbes of NFL Draft Bites recently shared a text message from a former NFL executive on X.
“We all get fired,” the text message read. “You draft Hall of Famers. That’s on your resume for eternity. (Ashton Jeanty) will be in Canton. Character is better than the talent. Perfect Kid. I’ll take that on my CV.”
Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and received numerous honors for his prolific junior season, including the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football).
Jeanty is a -3000 favorite to be the first running back selected in the NFL Draft, well ahead of North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (+1000).
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is -2000 to go first overall in the draft. Ward, who transferred to Miami from Washington State, threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns en route to a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.