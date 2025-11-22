Live updates, score: Boise State vs. Colorado State
Boise State will look to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in the hunt for a Mountain West championship game berth on Saturday against visiting Colorado State.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) have suffered back-to-back losses to Fresno State and San Diego State while the Rams (2-8, 1-5) enter Albertsons Stadium on a four-game skid.
Boise State, which closes the regular season next week at Utah State, is favored by 16.5 points over the Rams.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Colorado State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Second quarter updates
Touchdown Broncos: Where has this offense been the last three games? Dylan Riley scores from two yards out, putting Boise State up 24-7 with 1:59 remaining in the half. Broncos have out-gained CSU 312-79.
CSU fumble: Jaden Mickey rips the ball out, and Earby falls on it at the CSU 45 for his second turnover of the game. BSU defense has played quite well after the opening drive.
BSU field goal: Colton Boomer connects from 27 yards out to make it a 17-7 game, 3:37 to go in the half. That was a 12-play, 81-yard drive for the Broncos.
Big play Broncos: Cam Bates hauls in a 42-yard pass from Cutforth, setting up a first-and-10 at the CSU 14.
BSU interception: Jeremiah Earby intercepts an underthrown ball at the BSU 10. Boise State committed two more drive-extending penalties on that drive, but Earby ended the threat.
Touchdown Broncos: Best drive of the season for BSU. Broncos go 98 yards on 10 plays, capped by a one-yard Malik Sherrod run. Boise State 14, Colorado State 7, 11:32 left in the half.
First quarter recap
End of quarter: Boise State 7, Colorado State 7.
CSU punt: Huge stop for the BSU defense, which forces a three-and-out after the fumble. Broncos take over at their own 2 with 1:10 left in the quarter.
BSU fumble: Latrell Caples fumbles the ball near midfield, and the Rams fall on it at their own 49. Another sloppy start for the Broncos after a solid opening drive.
CSU punt: The BSU defense gets a quick three-and-out. Broncos take over at their own 35 following a poor Rams punt.
BSU punt: Broncos go three-and-out as Cutforth is sacked on third down. Rams will have it at their own 28 when play resumes.
Touchdown Rams: Rocky Beers catches a two-yard pass from Darius Curry to even the score. Boise State 7, Colorado State 7, 5:27 left in the opening quarter.
Rams marching: Colorado State has it first-and-10 at the BSU 15 after a roughing the passer penalty. That’s two personal fouls on the Broncos this drive. Not good.
Touchdown Broncos: Well that was easy. Boise State goes 79 yards on 14 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on a Sire Gaines three-yard run. An excellent start for the Broncos.
Underway: Boise State will start at its own 21.
Coin toss: Colorado State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State and backup quarterback Max Cutforth will get the ball first.
Pregame recap
Betting update: Boise State has remained a 16.5-point favorite all week.
Weather update: Temperatures topped out around 50 degrees today in the Treasure Valley. We’ll be in the mid-40s at kickoff with no chance of rain. It will be cold — but well above freezing — by the end of the game.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.