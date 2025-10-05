Mountain West football roundup: UNLV remains unbeaten; San Diego State offense explodes
Is UNLV the team to beat in the Mountain West Conference?
Through Week 6 of the college football season, the undefeated Rebels (5-0, 1-0) are the MWC’s best hope at a College Football Playoff berth.
In Saturday’s road matchup with Wyoming, UNLV compiled just 256 yards of total offense but created three takeaways in a 31-17 victory. Both offenses were impacted by a hailstorm that covered the field in ice and delayed the start of the game.
“Our special teams were huge tonight and the conditions were tough,” UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said after the game. “You have to win with offense, defense, and special teams and our special teams certainly won us the game. I thought defensively we played well. Offensively, when we needed some good drives we delivered, but we had some inconsistency and mistakes. We’ll take being 5-0.”
It was the Rebels’ first victory in Laramie since 2003.
UNLV, which has fallen to Boise State in the last two MWC championship games, hosts Air Force (1-4, 0-3) next week before playing the Broncos (3-2, 1-0) at Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 18.
On Friday, San Diego State’s (4-1, 1-0) offense finally came to life in a 45-24 thumping of Colorado State (1-4, 0-1).
The Aztecs piled up 282 yards on the ground while quarterback Jayden Denegal passed for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We’ve got real momentum. I think winning is a skill,” San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said after the game. “It’s a culmination of all the hard work that they've put in. There was a lot of that that we saw through spring ball and through training camp that gave us the confidence that that would come to life in real-time in-game reps that again, we kind of talked about somewhere between game four, game six of year two, things will kind of come together. Here we are.”
Boise State was competitive in a 28-7 loss at Notre Dame, but quarterback Maddux Madsen tossed four interceptions in the game. The Broncos had won three straight games after falling at South Florida in their season opener.
Air Force also suffered a road loss in non-conference play to Navy, 34-31. The Falcons have surrendered 44 points per game during their four-game losing streak.
San Jose State (2-3, 1-0) picked up a massive 35-28 home victory over New Mexico (3-2, 0-1) on Friday. Spartans quarterback Walker Eget continued his hot play, passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Fresno State (5-1, 2-0) scored all 20 of its points in the second quarter and held on for a 20-17 win over Nevada (1-4, 0-1).