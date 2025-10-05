Three takeaways from Boise State’s loss to No. 21 Notre Dame
Boise State’s three-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday at No. 21 Notre Dame.
The Irish (3-2) forced four turnovers — all interceptions of Broncos (3-2) quarterback Maddux Madsen — and committed none in a 28-7 non-conference victory.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s tepid showing at Notre Dame Stadium.
1. Broncos hang tough after lackluster start
Boise State was thoroughly outplayed from the opening kickoff in Saturday’s matchup, but the Broncos found a way to stay in the game through the first two and a half quarters.
The Irish got the ball first and marched right down the field before Boise State’s defense held on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2. The Broncos had another fourth-down stop just outside the red zone while trailing 6-0 midway through the second quarter.
Following the second defensive stand, Boise State embarked on its lone scoring drive of the day. Madsen ran in a one-yard touchdown on a perfectly executed third-and-goal naked bootleg to put the Broncos in front at 7-6.
Notre Dame came right back with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to regain the lead for good just before halftime.
The Broncos were out-gained 251-125 in the opening half, but headed to the locker room down just a single touchdown. Boise State was unable to score in the second half as the Irish pulled away.
2. Mistakes pile up
The Broncos made far too many mistakes to secure a road victory against a team of Notre Dame’s caliber.
Madsen’s first pick came near the end of the opening half with the Broncos on the edge of field goal range. The junior tossed three more interceptions in the second half, finishing 22 of 37 for 215 yards with no touchdowns. He had another interception nullified due to a questionable roughing the passer penalty.
Madsen, who passed for a career-high 321 yards last week, was off-target on numerous throws while navigating Notre Dame’s pass rush. It was arguably the worst game of his Boise State career.
The Broncos’ issues weren’t limited to Madsen.
Boise State ended the game with 13 penalties for 112 yards. Penalties were also a problem for Notre Dame (11 for 112).
Poor tackling cost the Broncos on multiple occasions, including a 49-yard touchdown run by Jadarian Price that delivered the knockout punch midway through the fourth quarter. Price shed five tackles en route to the end zone.
3. Big plays hurt Broncos
Notre Dame’s explosive offense was on display in the first half of Saturday’s game.
The Irish had six plays of 19 or more yards on offense before halftime along with a 23-yard punt return. Notre Dame later sealed the game with Price’s electric touchdown run.
After holding pass-happy Appalachian State to 65 yards last week, the Broncos’ secondary wasn’t nearly as sharp against Notre Dame. Freshman CJ Carr finished 15 of 23 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns and missed two other open receivers for scores.
Boise State’s pass defense remains a concern as the Broncos look to bounce back and claim a third straight Mountain West title.