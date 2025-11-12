Mountain West not included in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The second edition of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and the Mountain West remains on the outside looking in.
MWC co-leaders Boise State (6-3, 4-1) and San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) were not included in the CFP top 25 for the second straight week. The Broncos and Aztecs are set to face off at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.
Boise State spent all of last season inside the top 13 of the CFP rankings en route to a second straight MWC title. The Broncos went on to receive the No. 3 seed for the inaugural 12-team playoff and lose to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
San Diego State earned five votes in the Week 12 AP poll following a 38-6 road loss to Hawaii (7-3, 4-2). The Broncos were idle last week after suffering a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State (6-3, 3-2).
Boise State will be without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen for Saturday’s showdown. Madsen suffered an unspecified lower leg injury in the Fresno State loss and will miss the San Diego State game.
South Florida of the American Conference was the lone Group of Five team in the CFP rankings, checking in at No. 24. James Madison of the Sun Belt, ranked No. 24 in the AP poll, did not make the CFP top 25.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the Week 12 edition of the CFP rankings, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
The Broncos have losses to No. 9 Notre Dame (7-2), No. 24 South Florida (7-2, 4-1 American) and Fresno State.
Here are the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 of the 2025 season:
November 11, 2025
1. Ohio State (Big Ten)
2. Indiana (Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Texas Tech (Big 12)
7. Ole Miss (SEC)
8. Oregon (Big Ten)
9. Notre Dame (Independent)
10. Texas (SEC)
11. Oklahoma (SEC)
12. BYU (Big 12)
13. Utah (Big 12)
14. Vanderbilt (SEC)
15. Miami (ACC)
16. Georgia Tech (ACC)
17. USC (Big Ten)
18. Michigan (Big Ten)
19. Virginia (ACC)
20. Louisville (ACC)
21. Iowa (Big Ten)
22. Pittsburgh (ACC)
23. Tennessee (SEC)
24. South Florida (American)
25. Cincinnati (Big 12)