New transfer portal window created following House settlement
An extra one-time transfer portal window was approved by the NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief on Wednesday.
Last month’s House settlement established new roster limits for all Division I sports effective for the 2025-26 athletics season. Football rosters are now limited to 105 total players, including walk-ons.
To assist athletes who lost their roster spot due to the House settlement, the Division I Committee for Legislative Relief created a new, one-time portal window that will open on Monday, July 7 and close on Aug. 5. Athletes impacted by the new roster rules can now be labeled a Designated Student-Athlete, allowing them to participate in the new one-time portal window.
To qualify as a Designated Student-Athlete, a player must meet three criteria:
1. Would have lost a roster spot due to the new limits
2. Was eligible to play during the 2024-25 athletics season
3. Was originally assured a roster spot for the 2025-26 season prior to the House settlement
The new, one-time window will mostly apply to walk-ons who no longer have available roster spots.
The deadline for schools to submit their lists of Designated Student-Athletes is Monday, July 6.
Wednesday’s announcement creates a third transfer portal window for college football players since last December. Football players previously had a winter window (Dec. 9-28) and spring window (April 16-25).
Boise State has added 16 transfer portal players since the end of last season:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Edge rusher Camden DeGraw-Tryall (Washington State)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Sterling Lane II (Arizona)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
On the flip side, Boise State has lost 18 scholarship players to the portal:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh (Ohio)
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson (North Carolina)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis