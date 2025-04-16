NFL Draft odds: Are Las Vegas Raiders still targeting Ashton Jeanty?
Ashton Jeanty’s NFL Draft odds have remained remarkably consistent over the last month.
Ever since general manager John Spytek attended Boise State’s late-March Pro Day, the Las Vegas Raiders have sat atop the Jeanty draft odds. The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In the latest odds from DraftKings, the Raiders are a -150 favorite to select the Boise State star running back. The Raiders are in the beginning stages of a franchise reboot with new faces at quarterback (Geno Smith), head coach (Pete Carroll) and general manager.
Albert Breer of MMQB believes Carroll and Spytek could be leaning in a different direction with the sixth overall pick.
“I’m not positive (Jeanty’s) the way they go,” Breer said on the Breer Report. “Because I look at Pete Carroll’s history, I look at what he’s looked for in players in the past, I look at how he built his team in Seattle and the investment they made over the years in defensive linemen. Then I look at the general manager there, John Spytek, coming over from the Buccaneers. He’s got an Eagles background, so he’s a line of scrimmage guy, too, building inside-out. So it wouldn’t surprise me if you see an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman here.”
If the Raiders do pass on Jeanty for a lineman, the Chicago Bears could be Jeanty’s draft floor at pick No. 10. The Bears are +290 to select Jeanty.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are next in the odds at +500, followed by the New Orleans Saints (+1200), Dallas Cowboys (+1500), New England Patriots (+1600), New York Jets (+2000), Denver Broncos (+2500), San Francisco 49ers (+3000) and New York Giants (+4000).
Jeanty is an overwhelming -5000 favorite to be the first running back taken in the draft. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is a distant second at +1800.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is all but certain to be the No. 1 overall pick. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season en route to a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting. The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in the draft.
Hunter, a two-way star, is -330 to be taken second overall.
