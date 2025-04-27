NFL Draft roundup: Three Boise State players agree to free agent deals
Two former Boise State players heard their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Running back Ashton Jeanty was drafted sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders while defensive end Ahmed Hassanein went in the sixth round (196th overall) to the Detroit Lions.
Since Saturday’s conclusion of the draft, three other former Broncos have landed with NFL teams.
Wide receiver Cam Camper (Jacksonville Jaguars), offensive lineman Ben Dooley (Los Angeles Rams) and safety Alexander Teubner (Baltimore Ravens) all agreed to undrafted free agent deals.
Camper was the Broncos’ leading receiver last season, catching 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns. He recorded three receptions for 66 yards in Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Camper took a circuitous route to Boise State.
A graduate of Lancaster High School in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Camper played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Indiana. In two years with the Hoosiers, Camper had 63 catches for 881 yards and three touchdowns.
Following a coaching change at Indiana, Camper entered the transfer portal for a second time and landed at Boise State. He played a major role in leading the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record and a second straight Mountain West Conference title.
Camper started at Z receiver in Boise State’s run-heavy offense that featured Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up. Jeanty led the country with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Dooley starred at left guard for the Broncos. He was voted first-team all-MWC as a sixth-year senior.
Dooley is a graduate of Churchill Country High School in Fallon, Nevada. He was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 4 overall recruit in Nevada for the class of 2019 by 247Sports.
The heart and soul of Boise State’s secondary, Teubner recorded 54 total tackles last season despite missing four games with a lower-body injury. Teubner returned for the CFP and had eight total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup against Penn State.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Teubner walked on to Boise State after graduating from Oregon’s Seaside High School in 2019. He received all-MWC honorable mention following his final two seasons with the Broncos.
Fellow defensive back Seyi Oladipo is also expected to agree to a deal in the coming days.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Oladipo was Boise State’s second-leading tackler last year at 68. He also had 6.5 sacks with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.