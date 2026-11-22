Did Spencer Danielson just cost No. 17 Boise State a return trip to the College Football Playoff?

Danielson rolled the dice and came up with snake eyes late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Pac-12 regular-season finale against San Diego State.

An aggressive call backfired as the Broncos eschewed a punt near midfield and opted to go for a fourth-and-three that would’ve iced the game. Maddux Madsen was sacked on the play and the Aztecs quickly marched into field goal range.

Cooper DiLeva’s 42-yard kick as time expired lifted San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) to a stunning 22-20 victory over Boise State (9-2, 6-1) at Albertsons Stadium, snapping the Broncos’ nine-game winning streak.

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The two teams will meet again in Boise on Friday, Dec. 4 for the Pac-12 championship game.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s monumental upset.

1. A final two minutes to forget

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs rush the field at the conclusion of the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State defeats Boise State 22-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a three-turnover performance by Madsen, the Broncos were in position to secure their 10th straight win and strengthen their CFP resume when Canaan Moore hit a 26-yard field goal to put Boise State up 20-13 with 5:09 remaining.



On the first play after the two-minute warning, Jaylon Hawkins wrestled away a jump ball from Sherrod Smith for a 39-yard touchdown. The Aztecs tried for the go-ahead two-point conversion but were unsuccessful.



After a failed onside kick, San Diego State caught a massive break when Madsen inexplicably completed a sideline pass to Keawe Browne for a short gain on third down to stop the clock at 1:36. San Diego State did not have a timeout.



Instead of punting on fourth-and-three at the Aztecs 45, Danielson left the offense on the field. Madsen dropped back to pass, couldn’t find an open target and was dropped for a one-yard loss.



San Diego State got into field goal range on a 24-yard completion and milked the remainder of the clock. DiLeva calmly drilled the 42-yard field goal amid groans from the crowd.



Danielson’s decision will be heavily scrutinized as the Broncos are suddenly in jeopardy of missing out on the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP.

2. Broncos sputter on offense

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) throws down field during the first half versus the San Diego State Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the defense playing some of its best football of the season, Boise State’s offense was sloppy throughout Saturday’s game.



Madsen lost a fumble in the red zone on the opening drive and tossed two goal-line interceptions before halftime. Madsen had just one turnover in his first nine starts of the season.



The fifth-year senior bounced back and delivered his best throw of the game to Akeem Wright for a 30-yard touchdown strike early in the fourth quarter. The clutch third-and-10 completion put Boise State back in front at 17-10 before the wheels came off.



The Broncos amassed just 101 rushing yards on 30 carries while Madsen completed 23 of 35 passes for 311 yards with two total touchdowns and three turnovers.



For most of the game, the Broncos’ best offensive option was Dylan Riley as a receiver. Riley led the team in receiving (five catches, 89 yards) and rushing (15 carries, 69 yards).

3. Defense shows improvement, falters late

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins (12) during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off three consecutive dismal defensive performances, the Broncos were improved on Saturday.



The Aztecs were held scoreless on all seven first-half drives with a missed field goal, an interception and five punts, including three three-and-outs.



Travis Anderson ended San Diego State’s second drive with an interception, his fifth of the season. Anderson had a pick-six in last week’s victory over Oregon State.



After a brutal first half, San Diego State finally got on the board with a 14-play, 87-yard touchdown drive on its first possession of the third quarter. Stone Saunders’ nine-yard TD scramble tied the score at 7-all.



The Aztecs settled for field goals on their next two drives before Hawkins’s highlight-reel touchdown. San Diego State scored on all five of its second-half drives to punch its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game.



It was a much better performance by the Boise State defense, but the Aztecs still piled up 406 yards of offense, including 179 on the ground. And in the final moments, the Broncos were unable to get the stop they desperately needed.