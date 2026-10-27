Boise State vs. Texas State by the numbers: Where each team has the edge

The Pac-12’s top rushing attacks will face off on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Texas State ranks No. 4 nationally at 272 rushing yards per game with star tailback Torrance Burgess Jr. and dual-threat quarterback Brad Jackson leading the way.

Boise State, the No. 7 rushing offense in FBS at 237.9 yards per game, has a two-headed monster at running back with Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines. Riley leads the country in rushing while Gaines is a power back with five total touchdowns this year.

Riley (963 yards) and Burgess Jr. (889 yards) are the Pac-12’s top rushers by a considerable margin. San Diego State’s Javion Kinnard is third at 526 yards.

Here is a complete look at 20th-ranked Boise State (6-1, 3-0) and Texas State (4-3, 2-1) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 34.4 (36th, fourth)

Texas State 37.1 (18th, third)

Rushing offense

Boise State 237.9 (seventh, second)

Texas State 272 (fourth, first)

Passing offense

Boise State 206.4 (95th, fifth)

Texas State 245.7 (48th, third)

Total offense

Boise State 444.3 (29th, fourth)

Texas State 517.7 (fifth, second)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 51.6 percent (13th, second)

Texas State 55.4 percent (second, first)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 88.5 percent (44th, second)

Texas State 70.6 percent (132nd, seventh)

Scoring defense

Boise State 20.6 (38th, first)

Texas State 30 (111th, sixth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 99.1 (18th, first)

Texas State 119.3 (39th, second)

Passing defense

Boise State 251.3 (117th, fifth)

Texas State 285.1 (137th, eighth)

Total defense

Boise State 350.4 (62nd, third)

Texas State 404.4 (113th, sixth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.57 (27th, first)

Texas State 1.00 (130th, seventh)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6.3 (28th, first)

Texas State 5.3 (65th, second)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 29.1 percent (eighth, first)

Texas State 37.5 percent (63rd, third)

Red zone defense

Boise State 73.7 percent (16th, first)

Texas State 77.8 percent (29th, third)

Net punting

Boise State 41.9 (29th, first)

Texas State 34.4 (132nd, eighth)

Punt return average

Boise State 9.9 (61st, fourth)

Texas State 13.0 (32nd, second)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 16 (122nd, seventh)

Texas State 18.8 (92nd, fourth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.57 (28th, fourth)

Texas State -0.71 (120th, sixth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 124 of 189 (66 percent), 1,445 yards, 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions

Brad Jackson, Texas State: 133 of 194 (69 percent), 1,606 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 140 carries, 963 yards, eight touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdowns

Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State: 118 carries, 889 yards, five touchdowns

Brad Jackson, Texas State: 76 carries, 382 yards, five touchdowns

Davian Jackson, Texas State: 64 carries, 315 yards, five touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 29 receptions, 437 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 23 receptions, 261 yards, four touchdowns

Akeem Wright, Boise State: 13 receptions, 205 yards, one touchdown

Chris Dawn Jr., Texas State: 36 catches, 396 yards, four touchdowns

Beau Sparks, Texas State: 25 catches, 339 yards, two touchdowns

Leading defenders

Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 30 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 41 total tackles, one interception, one sack, one pass breakup

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 19 total tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup

Safety Jayden Bradley, Texas State: 47 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack

Defensive lineman Tymere Jackson, Texas State: 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble