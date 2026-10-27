Boise State vs. Texas State by the numbers: Where each team has the edge
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The Pac-12’s top rushing attacks will face off on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Texas State ranks No. 4 nationally at 272 rushing yards per game with star tailback Torrance Burgess Jr. and dual-threat quarterback Brad Jackson leading the way.
Boise State, the No. 7 rushing offense in FBS at 237.9 yards per game, has a two-headed monster at running back with Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines. Riley leads the country in rushing while Gaines is a power back with five total touchdowns this year.
Riley (963 yards) and Burgess Jr. (889 yards) are the Pac-12’s top rushers by a considerable margin. San Diego State’s Javion Kinnard is third at 526 yards.
Here is a complete look at 20th-ranked Boise State (6-1, 3-0) and Texas State (4-3, 2-1) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 34.4 (36th, fourth)
Texas State 37.1 (18th, third)
Rushing offense
Boise State 237.9 (seventh, second)
Texas State 272 (fourth, first)
Passing offense
Boise State 206.4 (95th, fifth)
Texas State 245.7 (48th, third)
Total offense
Boise State 444.3 (29th, fourth)
Texas State 517.7 (fifth, second)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 51.6 percent (13th, second)
Texas State 55.4 percent (second, first)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 88.5 percent (44th, second)
Texas State 70.6 percent (132nd, seventh)
Scoring defense
Boise State 20.6 (38th, first)
Texas State 30 (111th, sixth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 99.1 (18th, first)
Texas State 119.3 (39th, second)
Passing defense
Boise State 251.3 (117th, fifth)
Texas State 285.1 (137th, eighth)
Total defense
Boise State 350.4 (62nd, third)
Texas State 404.4 (113th, sixth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.57 (27th, first)
Texas State 1.00 (130th, seventh)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.3 (28th, first)
Texas State 5.3 (65th, second)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 29.1 percent (eighth, first)
Texas State 37.5 percent (63rd, third)
Red zone defense
Boise State 73.7 percent (16th, first)
Texas State 77.8 percent (29th, third)
Net punting
Boise State 41.9 (29th, first)
Texas State 34.4 (132nd, eighth)
Punt return average
Boise State 9.9 (61st, fourth)
Texas State 13.0 (32nd, second)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 16 (122nd, seventh)
Texas State 18.8 (92nd, fourth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.57 (28th, fourth)
Texas State -0.71 (120th, sixth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 124 of 189 (66 percent), 1,445 yards, 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions
Brad Jackson, Texas State: 133 of 194 (69 percent), 1,606 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions.
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 140 carries, 963 yards, eight touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdowns
Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State: 118 carries, 889 yards, five touchdowns
Brad Jackson, Texas State: 76 carries, 382 yards, five touchdowns
Davian Jackson, Texas State: 64 carries, 315 yards, five touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 29 receptions, 437 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 23 receptions, 261 yards, four touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: 13 receptions, 205 yards, one touchdown
Chris Dawn Jr., Texas State: 36 catches, 396 yards, four touchdowns
Beau Sparks, Texas State: 25 catches, 339 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 30 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 41 total tackles, one interception, one sack, one pass breakup
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 19 total tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup
Safety Jayden Bradley, Texas State: 47 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack
Defensive lineman Tymere Jackson, Texas State: 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob