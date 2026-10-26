Pac-12 football power rankings: No. 20 Boise State stays on top with strong finish against Washington State

No. 20 Boise State was about to lose its place atop the Pac-12 power rankings after three quarters of play on Saturday at Washington State.

But the Broncos (6-1, 3-0) roared back with 21 unanswered points to secure a 31-10 road victory over the Cougars (1-7, 0-4).

Boise State is tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Oregon State (5-2, 3-0), which was idle last week. The two teams will meet at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14.

Here is the Week 9 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 31-10 road victory over Washington State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 6-1, 3-0

Analysis: The Broncos wore down Washington State by the fourth quarter and finished with 258 rushing yards on 37 carries. Boise State’s defense also played one of its best games of the season against promising Cougars quarterback Owen Eshelman.

Up next: Saturday vs. Texas State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

2. Oregon State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-2, 3-0

Analysis: The Beavers received a major boost over the bye week as Jesse Legree, the nation’s leading receiver, re-signed with the team for next year. Legree and quarterback Braden Atkinson have been one of the top duos in the country this season.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 9 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Texas State

Last result: 20-17 home victory over Utah State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-3, 2-1

Analysis: Texas State’s offense was not impressive in the win over Utah State, but the Bobcats would be 3-0 in Pac-12 play without an all-time collapse at San Diego State. The Bobcats will be tested the next two weeks with road trips to Boise and Corvallis.

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

4. Fresno State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 4-3, 1-2

Analysis: It’s put up or shut up time for Fresno State, a preseason Pac-12 dark horse that has dropped two straight games with Oregon State coming to town.

Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. (USA Network)

5. Colorado State

Last result: 56-49 home victory over San Diego State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 3-4, 1-2

Analysis: ‘Flawed’ would be a polite way to describe the bottom of the Pac-12 this season. The Colorado State offense is a force to be reckoned with, but the Rams’ defense remains a comedy of errors.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 1:30 p.m. (USA Network)

6. San Diego State

Last result: 56-49 road loss to Colorado State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-5, 2-2

Analysis: Stone Saunders played well behind center in his first career start, but San Diego State’s defense has fallen off a cliff without defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who left for Nebraska last December.

Up next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. Utah State

Last result: 20-17 road loss to Texas State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-5, 1-2

Analysis: The Aggies turned in a great defensive performance at Texas State but were unable to get Javen Jacobs and the ground attack going.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (USA Network)

8. Washington State

Last result: 31-10 home loss to Boise State (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-7, 0-4

Analysis: The Cougars can’t block or catch, which makes it hard to run a functioning offense and give the defense a breather.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)