Boise State vs. Colorado State: One glaring mismatch could decide Pac-12 showdown

No. 20 Boise State and Colorado State rank in the top half of the Pac-12 in nearly every offensive category, but the defensive differences between the teams are staggering.

The Broncos boast an elite run defense while struggling against the pass. The Rams do not excel in a single defensive metric and rank last nationally in multiple metrics.

Boise State could be without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen for Saturday’s game, but backup quarterback Max Cutforth performed well in the fourth quarter of last week’s comeback win.

Here is a complete look at Boise State (7-1, 4-0) and Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 35.9 (21st nationally, third Pac-12)

Colorado State 35.5 (25th, fourth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 222.8 (11th, second)

Colorado State 164.6 (59th, third)

Passing offense

Boise State 226.5 (70th, fourth)

Colorado State 270.9 (26th, second)

Total offense

Boise State 449.3 (21st, third)

Colorado State 435.5 (31st, fourth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 52.3 percent (eighth, second)

Colorado State 46.4 percent (27th, third)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 88.2 percent (39th, first)

Colorado State 86.2 percent (58th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.6 (60th, third)

Colorado State 42.4 (138th, eighth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 99.5 (19th, first)

Colorado State 261.1 (138th, eighth)

Passing defense

Boise State 260.8 (127th, fifth)

Colorado State 265.3 (129th, sixth)

Total defense

Boise State 360.3 (69th, third)

Colorado State 526.4 (138th, eighth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.38 (44th, second)

Colorado State 1.13 (123rd, seventh)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6.0 (41st, first)

Colorado State 3.6 (130th, eighth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 30.9 percent (12th, first)

Colorado State 52.3 percent (137th, eighth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 76.2 percent (27th, second)

Colorado State 87.2 percent (94th, seventh)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.38 (35th, fourth)

Colorado State +0.75 (16th, second)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 148 of 222 (67 percent), 1,681 yards, 15 touchdowns, one interception

Max Cutforth, Boise State: 8 of 13 (62 percent), 131 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions

Hauss Hejny, Colorado State: 90 of 134 (67 percent), 1,138 yards, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions

K’saan Farrar, Colorado State: 89 of 144 (62 percent), 931 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 165 carries, 1,049 yards, nine touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdowns

Mel Brown, Colorado State: 52 carries, 454 yards, three touchdowns

Durell Robinson, Colorado State: 104 carries, 449 yards, nine touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 38 receptions, 554 yards, four touchdowns

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 29 receptions, 328 yards, four touchdowns

Akeem Wright, Boise State: 21 receptions, 321 yards, two touchdowns

RJ Vick, Colorado State: 29 receptions, 425 yards, four touchdowns

Terrence Smith Jr., Colorado State: 28 receptions, 369 yards, four touchdowns

Jackson Harper, Colorado State: 27 receptions, 351 yards, two touchdowns

Leading defenders

Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 35 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 49 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one interception

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 23 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup

Linebacker Oumar Diomande, Colorado State: 76 total tackles, two interceptions

Safety Tre’Shawn Moore: 60 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery