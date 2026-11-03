Boise State vs. Colorado State: One glaring mismatch could decide Pac-12 showdown
In this story:
No. 20 Boise State and Colorado State rank in the top half of the Pac-12 in nearly every offensive category, but the defensive differences between the teams are staggering.
The Broncos boast an elite run defense while struggling against the pass. The Rams do not excel in a single defensive metric and rank last nationally in multiple metrics.
Boise State could be without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen for Saturday’s game, but backup quarterback Max Cutforth performed well in the fourth quarter of last week’s comeback win.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (7-1, 4-0) and Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 35.9 (21st nationally, third Pac-12)
Colorado State 35.5 (25th, fourth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 222.8 (11th, second)
Colorado State 164.6 (59th, third)
Passing offense
Boise State 226.5 (70th, fourth)
Colorado State 270.9 (26th, second)
Total offense
Boise State 449.3 (21st, third)
Colorado State 435.5 (31st, fourth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 52.3 percent (eighth, second)
Colorado State 46.4 percent (27th, third)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 88.2 percent (39th, first)
Colorado State 86.2 percent (58th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.6 (60th, third)
Colorado State 42.4 (138th, eighth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 99.5 (19th, first)
Colorado State 261.1 (138th, eighth)
Passing defense
Boise State 260.8 (127th, fifth)
Colorado State 265.3 (129th, sixth)
Total defense
Boise State 360.3 (69th, third)
Colorado State 526.4 (138th, eighth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.38 (44th, second)
Colorado State 1.13 (123rd, seventh)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.0 (41st, first)
Colorado State 3.6 (130th, eighth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 30.9 percent (12th, first)
Colorado State 52.3 percent (137th, eighth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 76.2 percent (27th, second)
Colorado State 87.2 percent (94th, seventh)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.38 (35th, fourth)
Colorado State +0.75 (16th, second)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 148 of 222 (67 percent), 1,681 yards, 15 touchdowns, one interception
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 8 of 13 (62 percent), 131 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
Hauss Hejny, Colorado State: 90 of 134 (67 percent), 1,138 yards, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions
K’saan Farrar, Colorado State: 89 of 144 (62 percent), 931 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 165 carries, 1,049 yards, nine touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 418 yards, four touchdowns
Mel Brown, Colorado State: 52 carries, 454 yards, three touchdowns
Durell Robinson, Colorado State: 104 carries, 449 yards, nine touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 38 receptions, 554 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 29 receptions, 328 yards, four touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: 21 receptions, 321 yards, two touchdowns
RJ Vick, Colorado State: 29 receptions, 425 yards, four touchdowns
Terrence Smith Jr., Colorado State: 28 receptions, 369 yards, four touchdowns
Jackson Harper, Colorado State: 27 receptions, 351 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 35 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 49 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one interception
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 23 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup
Linebacker Oumar Diomande, Colorado State: 76 total tackles, two interceptions
Safety Tre’Shawn Moore: 60 total tackles, two pass breakups, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob