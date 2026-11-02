Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen avoids major knee injury, could play this week against Colorado State

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen did not sustain a serious knee injury in last week’s dramatic victory over Texas State and is day-to-day, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference.

Madsen suffered a left knee injury during the fourth quarter of the wild 46-45 victory over the Bobcats (4-4, 2-2 Pac-12). No. 20 Boise State (7-1, 4-0) led 28-3 at halftime, surrendered 36 straight points to open the second half and rallied to victory behind three Max Cutforth fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Danielson said Madsen underwent an MRI and is “going to be back here soon.”

“Really good to hear that it’s not going to be long-term,” Danielson said. “He’s in really positive spirits. Thank the Good Lord that it’s not serious. We’ll go from there and see what his availability is this week. … We’ll find out more in the next 24, 48 hours where it’s truly at with Maddux for this weekend.”

The Broncos travel to Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) this week ahead of a massive home matchup with Oregon State (5-3, 3-1) on Nov. 14.

Danielson felt the low hit on Madsen should’ve been flagged for roughing the passer.

“But I’m not a ref,” Danielson said. “I’ve tried to be a ref here recently, but I’m not.”

If Madsen can’t return this week, Cutforth will make his fourth career start for the Broncos. Cutforth started three games in relief of Madsen last November and finished with a 2-1 record. Madsen returned for the Mountain West Championship game.

For his career, Cutforth is 105 of 182 passing (57.7 percent) for 1,203 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Three of those TDs came against Texas State.

Madsen played some of the best football of his Boise State career during the first half of the Texas State game before the offense cratered. After going 18 of 21 for 202 yards with a touchdown and two rushing scores in the first half, Madsen completed just 6 of 12 second-half throws for 34 yards with a pick-six, his first turnover of the season.

The offense received an immediate jolt with Cutforth behind center. The fourth-year junior from Nampa, Idaho, led the Broncos on three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, including the 18-yard game-winner to Akeem Wright with 2:40 remaining.

Before Cutforth took over, the Broncos’ six second-half possessions consisted of four punts, a lost fumble and Madsen’s pick-six.

Danielson gave a shout-out to a classy move by Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson during his press conference.

“It was really cool to see that moment that he prayed for Maddux on Saturday,” Danielson said. “He’s a phenomenal quarterback, but being able to do that after a hard-fought game and pray for Maddux like that, I think the world of that young man. His future is extremely bright.”

Madsen, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football, has started 34 career games for Boise State. He is 148 of 22 passing (67 percent) this season for 1,681 yards with 15 touchdowns, one interception and three rushing scores.

Tight end Matt Wagner and defensive tackle David Latu also exited the Texas State game due to injury. Running back Sire Gaines and left guard Carson Rasmussen missed the game.

Danielson said he will have a better idea of the availability of the injured players following Monday’s practice.