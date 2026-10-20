No. 21 Boise State to face rejuvenated Washington State offense
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The numbers don’t tell the full story for No. 21 Boise State’s upcoming road trip to Washington State.
The Cougars rank seventh among Pac-12 teams in most offensive categories, but head coach Kirby Moore benched struggling quarterback Caden Pinnick for redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman ahead of last week’s game against Oregon State. Eshelman shined in his starting debut as the Cougars fell on the road, 48-30.
The Broncos will face Eshelman and company at 4 p.m. Mountain time in Pullman on Saturday.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (5-1, 2-0) and Washington State (1-6, 0-3) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 35 (37th nationally, fourth Pac-12)
Washington State 20.1 (120th, seventh)
Rushing offense
Boise State 234.5 (ninth, second)
Washington State 130 (110th, seventh)
Passing offense
Boise State 216 (85th, fourth)
Washington State 177.6 (119th, seventh)
Total offense
Boise State 450.5 (25th, third)
Washington State 307.6 (131st, seventh)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 50.6 percent (16th, second)
Washington State 29.5 percent (134th, seventh)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 87 percent (56th, second)
Washington State 81.3 percent (99th, fifth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 22.3 (59th, second)
Washington State 27.1 (101st, fifth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 106.8 (29th, first)
Washington State 159.6 (95th, fifth)
Passing defense
Boise State 261.3 (126th, sixth)
Washington State 224.3 (92nd, fourth)
Total defense
Boise State 368.2 (86th, third)
Washington State 383.9 (103rd, fourth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.33 (43rd, second)
Washington State 1.14 (126th, seventh)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.2 (37th, first)
Washington State 4.7 (90th, fifth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 27.4 percent (sixth, first)
Washington State 37 percent (64th, third)
Red zone defense
Boise State 76.5 percent (29th, third)
Washington State 85.7 percent (80th, sixth)
Net punting
Boise State 42.5 (19th, first)
Washington State 38.7 (89th, sixth)
Punt return average
Boise State 11.8 (41st, fourth)
Washington State 14.1 (28th, third)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 13.8 (129th, seventh)
Washington State 13.5 (130th, eighth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.5 (34th, fourth)
Washington State -1 (129th, seventh)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 110 of 166 (66 percent), 1,296 yards, 13 touchdowns, no interceptions
Caden Pinnick, Washington State: 110 of 178 (62 percent), 952 yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions
Owen Eshelman, Washington State: 32 of 49 (65 percent), 289 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 127 carries, 835 yards, six touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 65 carries, 354 yards, three touchdowns
Kirby Vorhees, Washington State: 54 carries, 267 yards, two touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 23 receptions, 359 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 22 receptions, 242 yards, four touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: 11 receptions, 181 yards, one touchdown
Branden Ganashamoorthy, Washington State: 26 receptions, 343 yards, three touchdowns
Daniel Blood, Washington State: 26 catches, 266 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 26 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Boen Phelps, Boise State: 35 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 13 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup
Keith Brown, Washington State: 51 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup
Jaylen Thomas, Washington State: 30 total tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob