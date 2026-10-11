No. 23 Boise State, Oregon State earn big victories in Pac-12 play

The Pac-12’s top two teams picked up impressive victories on Saturday.

Oregon State (4-2, 2-0) opened the day with a 66-14 dismantling of San Diego State (2-4, 1-1) at Reser Stadium.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year candidates Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree had dominant outings for the Beavers. Atkinson completed 29 of 38 passes for 409 yards with five touchdowns and no turnovers while Legree had 10 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon State amassed 35 first downs to San Diego State’s six and won the total yardage battle 651-147.

“Our O-line did a great job giving our quarterback time and security back there so that he could deliver the ball over and over again,” Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “Our offense tends to get a lot of the TV time. But our defense, they don’t get a lot of TV time because they were getting three-and-outs today. They were getting off the field.”

Later on Saturday, No. 23 Boise State (5-1, 2-0) tallied 512 yards of total offense in a 38-31 road victory over archrival Fresno State (4-2, 1-1).

“Just proud of our entire staff, players, going out and executing and finding a way to get a tough road win against a really good opponent,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said.

Fresno State had won its previous three games against Boise State.

Dylan Riley led the way with 19 carries for 150 yards, four receptions for 64 yards and two total touchdowns. Sire Gaines tallied 20 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Maddux Madsen did his part with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos and Beavers sit atop the Pac-12 standings after two weeks of conference play.

On Friday night, Washington State (1-5, 0-2) coughed up a 16-3 halftime lead as Utah State (2-4, 1-1) stormed back for a 17-16 home victory.

The Aggies cashed in on two Washington State fumbles to score a pair of second-half touchdowns.

“Players took over at halftime,” Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Assistant coaches took over. They were taking accountability. Players, peer-to-peer, correcting players. And they just had enough of some of the antics.”

With head coach Kirby Moore calling the offensive plays for the first time this season, the Cougars were sharper during the first half before returning to their previous form in the second. Washington State compiled just 64 yards of offense after the break.

In five games against FBS opponents this season, struggling Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick is 93 of 156 passing (60 percent) for 756 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with one touchdown and seven turnovers.

Colorado State (2-3, 0-1) and Texas State (2-3, 0-1) had the week off.