No. 24 Boise State's showdown with Oregon State hit by travel disruption ahead of Saturday's game

On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights in the United States “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA said in a statement.

Several college football teams have been impacted by the nationwide air travel pause, including Oregon State.

The Beavers (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) are stuck in Corvallis ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time matchup with No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0). ESPN’s College GameDay is in the Treasure Valley for the key Pac-12 game.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that 12 other FBS programs are also stuck in limbo.

Here are the 13 matchups on Saturday that are being impacted by the FAA’s order:

• Baylor (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at No. 10 BYU (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)

• Kansas State (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) at TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)

• Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Penn State (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten)

• North Texas (7-2, 5-0 American) at UTSA (7-2, 4-1 American)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

• No. 19 Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3 SEC) at Oklahoma (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

• Oregon State (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) at No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12)

• Purdue (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at No. 15 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

• No. 8 Tennessee (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-5, 1-5 SEC)

• No. 6 Texas (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

• No. 2 Utah (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at No. 23 Arizona (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)

• Washington (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten)

• Wyoming (6-3, 5-1 Mountain West) at UTEP (1-8, 0-5 Mountain West)

Corvallis to Boise is roughly an eight-hour drive if Oregon State opts to charter buses on short notice. Central Oregon is currently under a wind advisory, which could make travel difficult.

This is a developing situation.