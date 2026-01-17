No surprises for Boise State as transfer portal closes

College football’s new one-time, 15-day transfer portal window closed on Friday night, and Boise State did not sustain any 11th-hour losses.

While players can no longer enter the portal, teams are free to sign athletes remaining in the portal. The Broncos are still searching for help on the offensive and defensive lines.

Boise State’s biggest portal loss was safety Ty Benefield, a senior-to-be who transferred to LSU. Benefield, a four-star portal prospect, is rated the No. 40 overall player and the No. 2 safety in the portal by 247Sports.

A first-team all-Mountain West selection last season, Benefield started all 14 games for the Broncos and led the team with 105 total tackles. He added three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Boise State captured a third straight MWC title en route to a 9-5 overall record.

The Broncos also lost starting wide receiver Chris Marshall to Arkansas. According to 247Sports, Marshall is the No. 71 wide receiver and No. 375 overall player in the portal.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marshall caught 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns during his redshirt junior season. Marshall’s 19.1 yards per reception led Boise State among players with seven or more catches.

Marshall was set to be the top target of returning quarterback Maddux Madsen next season as the Broncos lose Latrell Caples, Chase Penry and tight end Matt Lauter to graduation. Ben Ford is expected to return for a sixth year.

Benefield and Marshall were the only returning starters Boise State lost to the portal.

Here are the 19 Boise State players who entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Austin Bolt, graduate, wide receiver

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s 11 transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)