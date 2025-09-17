‘The thing the offense needed was momentum;’ What Boise State’s quarterback said ahead of Mountain West opener
Boise State’s offense erupted during a 51-14 Week 2 victory over Eastern Washington.
The Broncos compiled 637 yards of total offense, including 328 yards on the ground.
“The thing the offense needed was momentum … and to be on one wavelength,” Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen said on Tuesday. The Broncos (1-1) open Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force (1-1, 0-1).
“Going into the bye and as we go forward, it was very important and crucial to have.”
Here are the highlights from Madsen’s meeting with the media.
On getting the running game going early against Eastern Washington
“I think that just made a statement in general. Three rushes that go for however many yards and a touchdown, that’s a big deal. That sends a big note to not only the opposing team, but our team as well. Like we’re here to be physical, and that’s what Boise State is branded on.”
On the importance of a good running game
“You see teams that have to play a different type of spacing to stop our run game. So when that is able to happen, it also opens up our play-action pass, drop back, everything. I think that’s what our offense is built off of. You saw that all of last year, and you’ll see that going forward as well.”
On chemistry with Chris Marshall
“The page that we’re on is very similar. Even at practice today, there’s a throw I made that’s probably flatter than it needed to be. Before we even said anything, we were both on the same page. I feel like that stems from … I mean, now we’re on two years of a background of him and I to where we can have those conversations and understand each other. It’s clicking. And I feel like when we’re clicking, that’s a good click to have.”
On new offensive coordinator Nate Potter
“It’s very similar to what we did last year. There’s creativity that’s within it as well. I think the big thing with coach Potter and I is that it’s very simple, and I know everyone else on the offense can say that as well. He puts us in the best position possible to be able to execute and do our job.
“I think there are different formations and stuff as to what we do. A lot of our stuff is built off of formations and motions, and obviously we have packages that go with that. I feel like that comes from coach Potter as well. It’s fun and it’s enjoyable to play in the offense.”