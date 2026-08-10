How one Boise State assistant is reshaping the Broncos

Wide receiver play was an issue for Boise State last season as the Broncos captured a third straight Mountain West title but finished with a middling 9-5 overall record.

Boise State receivers dropped 29 total passes last year with a drop rate of 15.6 percent. Both figures led the MWC.

After the season, wide receivers coach Matt Miller left the Broncos to be first-year Washington State head coach Kirby Moore’s offensive coordinator. Miller, a former Boise State receiver, had coached the Broncos’ receivers since 2020.

To replace Miller, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson landed a former NFL wide receiver with ample coaching experience: Alvis Whitted.

Whitted starred in college for N.C. State and was selected in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft. His NFL playing career spanned nine seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

After retiring from the NFL, Whitted broke into coaching in 2010 at Millsaps College. He has also coached UCLA, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Utah and N.C. State and spent the 2019 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Whitted, who was a senior offensive analyst for N.C. State in 2025, inherited a receiver room that lost its three most productive players from last season. The early returns during spring practice were positive, and Danielson praised the group during his pre-camp press conference.

“I’m excited about that room,” Danielson said. “There’s some young guys in there, too, so I’m really excited about who they can be. But there’s not a lot of snaps at Boise State in that room. So that’s why we’ve got to continue to the competition.”

Under Whitted’s leadership, Danielson said returnees Cam Bates, Quinton Brown and Qumonte Williams Jr. all had terrific summers.

Bates, a junior, was one of many Boise State receivers who struggled with drops last season. He finished the year with 17 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown.

Brown and Williams Jr. are both big-play threats who are excelling in Whitted’s system.

Senior transfers Darren Morris (Southern University) and Akeem Wright (De Anza College) have also gotten off to strong starts in fall camp. Morris caught 77 passes for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns during his time at Southern while Wright compiled 112 catches for 2,137 yards and 25 touchdowns over two junior college seasons.

The Broncos also have promising true freshman Rasean Jones and sixth-year senior Ben Ford, who is on the mend from ACL surgery.

Despite the group’s lack of Division I production, Whitted’s room appears to be in excellent shape heading into Year 1 of the rebuilt Pac-12.