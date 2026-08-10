Which Boise State freshmen already look ready to play?

The first three practices of Boise State’s 2026 fall camp are in the books.

Multiple true freshmen are already making waves for the Broncos, who signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history last cycle.

Here are three true freshmen who look ready to play as Boise State readies for Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12.

Keawe Browne, tight end

Brown doesn’t just look the part as a 6-foot-5, 243-pound monster. The first-year tight end has demonstrated impressive strength and physicality during fall camp.

Coming out of Southern California power Corona Centennial High School, Brown was rated the nation’s No. 45 tight end and the No. 56 overall player in the state by 247Sports. The three-star prospect chose the Broncos over numerous reported suitors, including Arizona, BYU, California, Texas and USC.

Brown played both ways for Corona Centennial, recording 27 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Defensively, he tallied 80 total tackles (16.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over his final two seasons.

The Broncos are set at tight end in 2026 with projected starter Matt Wagner and returnees Troy Grizzle and Austin Terry, but Brown may be too good to keep off the field this season.

Rasean Jones, wide receiver

A spring practice breakout star, Jones has kept the positive momentum going during fall camp.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones arrived at Boise State with a Division I body after graduating early from Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School. He continued to make progress over the summer and will be in the receiver rotation this season.

Jones starred on both sides of the ball during his lone season at Rocky Mountain, running for 629 yards and 10 touchdowns on 44 carries while catching 17 passes for 345 yards and two TDs. He added two kick return touchdowns and picked off five passes on defense.

Another highly-ranked three-star prospect, Jones was rated the No. 110 wide receiver nationally and No. 3 player in Idaho for the class of 2026. He signed with the Broncos over offers from Oregon State and Washington State.

Madden Soliai, defensive back

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound Soliai was named as a potential starter at nickelback by head coach Spencer Danielson during his pre-camp press conference.

The Hawaii native was rated the No. 99 safety in the country and No. 7 player in Hawaii by 247Sports. Soliai, who flipped his commitment from UCLA to Boise State last November, was also being pursued by Arizona, California, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

The Broncos will have four new starters in the secondary this season, and Soliai could be in the mix for early playing time.