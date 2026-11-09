Oregon State's star quarterback faces injury uncertainty ahead of Boise State showdown

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard is hopeful that star quarterback Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, will be available for Saturday’s game at No. 25 Boise State.

Atkinson suffered an apparent throwing hand injury during the Beavers’ loss to Texas State last Saturday.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready to go this weekend,” Shephard said during Monday’s press conference. Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will host Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

“Most of these guys get banged up a little bit throughout the games,” Shephard said. “We go through each week after each game and try to get them back to normal.”

Atkinson, a second-year sophomore, leads the nation in passing yards (3,169) and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes (25). For the season, Atkinson has completed 242 of 368 passes (66 percent) with just three interceptions.

Atkinson suffered the injury in the third quarter of last week’s 42-21 loss to Texas State. His right hand hit a helmet on a pass attempt.

Atkinson finished the game 20 of 36 passing for 192 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. It was his first interception in Pac-12 play.

In relief of Atkinson, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy completed 5 of 7 passes for 75 yards with an interception against the Bobcats.

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If Atkinson can’t play on Saturday, Murphy will get the start for Oregon State.

Murphy initially signed with Texas as a four-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Gardena Junipero Serra High School. He spent two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Duke, where he threw for 2,933 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After one season, Murphy again entered the transfer portal and reportedly agreed to a $1.5 million contract with Oregon State. He made eight starts for the Beavers last year and completed 161 of 277 passes (58 percent) for 1,805 yards with nine touchdowns and eight picks.

Murphy, Atkinson and Western Michigan transfer Brady Jones entered fall camp in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback job. Atkinson was announced as the Beavers’ Week 1 starter on Aug. 24.

An unrated high school prospect, Atkinson threw for 3,611 yards and 34 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in his one season at Mercer. He won the 2025 Jerry Rice Award, which is presented annually to the best freshman in FCS.

Atkinson was rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 34 overall quarterback in the portal.

Atkinson’s favorite target at Oregon State has been true freshman Jesse Legree, who has 61 receptions for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns. Legree leads FBS in receiving yards and is tied with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith in receiving touchdowns.

Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen missed last week’s game against Colorado State with a lower-body injury. Madsen could be back on Saturday.