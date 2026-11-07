Boise State down three key offensive players, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, against Colorado State

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen will not be available for Saturday’s Pac-12 game against Colorado State.

Madsen was one of three players officially listed as out in the Broncos’ final Week 10 player availability report, which was released on Saturday afternoon. No. 25 Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will face Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) at 4 p.m. Mountain time at Canvas Stadium.

The Broncos listed Madsen as questionable on the initial Week 10 player availability report. On Friday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Madsen would miss Saturday’s game and target a return next week against Oregon State (5-3, 3-1).

Backup quarterback Max Cutforth will get the start on Saturday against Colorado State. Cutforth relieved an injured Madsen in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Texas State and guided the Broncos to three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a wild 46-45 come-from-behind win.

Boise State trailed 39-28 when Madsen suffered an apparent left knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday that Madsen underwent an MRI and avoided any major damage. Danielson officially listed Madsen as day-to-day.

Danielson said Madsen was out for practice on Thursday “but wasn’t able to do a lot.”

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“We’re still going to see what that is all the way up until kickoff,” Danielson told local media after Thursday’s practice. “(Cutforth) has done a really good job this week. … Cash Herrera has done a really good job as the No. 2 quarterback, and our offense has continued to find ways to grow and improve.”

Danielson said he would consider starting Madsen despite limited practice throughout the week.

“With who Maddux is, I mean he’s one of the most brilliant quarterbacks we’ve had here,” Danielson said. “So it’s something we’re going to continue to work through as a staff. I think the world of Maddux, but it’s all about ‘Can he take care of himself? Can he make the plays he needs to make?’ And that’s what we’re still working through.”

Giving Madsen the week off makes sense against a Colorado State defense that surrenders an average of 42.4 points and 526.4 yards per game. Both marks rank No. 138 of 138 FBS teams.

The Broncos will also be without starting left guard Carson Rasmussen and No. 2 running back Sire Gaines on Saturday.

Gaines missed two games earlier this season due to a wrist injury and sat out the Texas State game with an undisclosed lower body injury. In five games this season, Gaines has 75 carries for 418 yards and five total touchdowns.

Rasmussen will miss his fifth consecutive game after suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Michigan on Sept. 26.